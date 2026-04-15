A 28-year-old man in Kanpur's Naubasta neighbourhood lost three teeth after being brutally assaulted by a shopkeeper and his son. The attack was allegedly provoked by the victim's light-hearted remark about a pothole-ridden road. The incident has led to an FIR and highlighted growing concerns over street violence and civic neglect.

A 28‑year‑old man in Kanpur lost three teeth and suffered multiple injuries after a light‑hearted remark about a pothole‑ridden road allegedly provoked a brutal assault by a local shopkeeper, according to a Times of India report. The incident occurred in the Naubasta neighbourhood on Sunday and has caused alarm about increased street violence and declining civic standards.

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The victim, a Barra resident, was heading home on his two-wheeler when he hit a deep pothole and almost lost balance. According to information, Amit Singh, a private sector employee and resident of Sharda Nagar, went to the nearby Bhadauria General Store to buy milk. The road near the shop had been broken for a long time and Amit jokingly asked shopkeeper Sanjay Singh Bhadauria whether the road was going to be repaired.

It was alleged that the shopkeeper flew into a rage over the remark and began abusing him.According to the victim, as the dispute escalated, the shopkeeper dragged him inside the shop, where Sanjay Bhadauria and his son Saurabh together beat him with sticks. In the attack, Amit’s three teeth were broken and he was injured.

The victim informed authorities that he was pinned to the ground, hit in the face, and struck in the mouth, resulting in the loss of three teeth.

The victim was sent to a neighbouring hospital, where physicians diagnosed teeth fractures and oedema. His family thereafter attended the Naubasta police station, resulting in the filing of a FIR against the merchant. Police said they are checking CCTV video from nearby establishments and have began steps to track down the suspects, who were allegedly fleeing at the time of reporting.

Local informed the Times of India that tempers have been increasing throughout areas owing to bad road conditions, particularly after recent rain. The victim's relatives stated that the attack exemplifies both civic neglect and the ease with which small arguments escalate into violence. "No one should be beaten just for pointing out a bad road," his father told reporters. Following the event, municipal officials announced that the section will be inspected and fixed "on priority."

A video of the incident went viral on social media, including footage in which Amit was seen showing his broken teeth at the police station, and the matter came under widespread discussion.