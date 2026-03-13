A woman in Agra died by suicide after recording a video where she accused a police constable, JB Gautam, of exploiting her for four years with a false promise of marriage. The video went viral, leading to the constable's arrest and suspension from the Tajganj police station.

A woman died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh'sAgra after recording a final video, in which she accused a police constable of physically and mentally exploiting her for a long time with a false promise of marriage. The video has gone viral and based on a complaint from the woman's family, a case has been filed against the accused constable, and he has been arrested.

Live-in relationship for 4 years

The woman was reportedly in a live-in relationship with police constable JB Gautam, who was posted at Agra's Tajganj police station, for about four years. The woman alleged that the constable had promised to marry her. Trusting his word, she started living with him. But as time passed, the constable began to distance himself. The woman said that whenever she brought up marriage, the constable would say his family would not accept their relationship.

Woman's final video goes viral

In the video, the woman alleged JB Gautam kept her like a wife for four years but has now abandoned her. She repeatedly tried to talk about marriage, but he kept putting it off. The woman also alleged that the constable's brother had done the same thing to another girl. In the video, she also said that because the accused is in the police service, he probably thinks no action will be taken against him.

Towards the end of the video, the woman clearly stated that if she died by suicide, JB Gautam and his family will be responsible for it. She said she didn't get justice while she was alive but hopes she will get it after her death.

As soon as the woman's video surfaced, a case was registered against the accused constable based on the family's complaint, and he was arrested.

Accused constable suspended, sent to jail

Agra's DCP City, Ali Abbas, has ordered departmental action in this case. The accused constable has been suspended with immediate effect. The police presented the accused in court, from where he was sent to jail. The woman's body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem.

Police officials have said that the entire matter is being investigated. Action will be taken keeping all facts in mind. The officials have stated that anyone found guilty in the investigation will not be spared.

Disclaimer: Suicide is not the answer. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can talk to family, friends, or a mental health professional. You can also call these helpline numbers for support: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline (Kolkata) 033-64643267. For counselling on mental stress, you can also call 14416 and 1800 8914416.