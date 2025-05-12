A couple abandoned their 15-day-old baby with a cleft lip in an autorickshaw in Bengaluru. The police tracked them down to Virajpet. The father, Appanna, was arrested, while the woman was cautioned and asked to care for the child.

Bengaluru: The Byatarayanapura police have tracked down a couple who abandoned a 15-day-old baby girl, born out of an illicit relationship, in an autorickshaw on the roadside. On the morning of April 24, passersby heard the sound of a baby crying from an autorickshaw parked near the MTTC Quarters. When they approached the vehicle, they found a newborn baby girl, approximately 15 days old, crying inside.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, inspected the area, and alerted child welfare officers, who rescued the baby. A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched. During the review of CCTV footage from the surrounding area, it was found that a man and a woman had placed the infant in the autorickshaw before boarding a KSRTC bus to Madikeri and fleeing the scene. Tracing their movements, the police eventually located the couple in Virajpet.

Baby with a cleft lip abandoned

The affair between Appanna from Virajpet and a 30-year-old widow has come to light. Appanna, who is married with three children, had an illicit relationship with the widow, who already had a child. The baby girl born from this affair suffered from a cleft lip, which led Appanna and the woman to abandon her, as they did not want to keep the child.

Police interrogation revealed that the couple had travelled from Virajpet to Bangalore, where they abandoned the child in an autorickshaw parked on the roadside before fleeing. Authorities confirmed that Appanna has been arrested and sent to jail, while the woman has been cautioned and instructed to take responsibility for the child.