Are crime rates rising in Bengaluru? Allegations of drug trafficking, violence among North Indian migrants

Bengaluru faces rising crime concerns, partly linked to North Indian migrants in sectors like food delivery, construction, and security. Issues include drug trafficking disguised as food delivery and violent crimes, sparking national debate and challenging police efforts to maintain the city’s reputation.

Bengaluru, renowned globally as an IT and innovation hub, is witnessing a troubling trend with the increase in criminal activities, particularly linked to migrants from North India. The city has seen a surge in crimes, ranging from drug trafficking under the guise of food delivery to severe offences that have made national headlines. According to a senior police officer, Bengaluru's reputation is at stake as the city grapples with managing crime involving certain groups of migrants working across various industries.

A significant portion of the workforce in Bengaluru comes from North Indian states, including Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, taking up jobs in sectors like construction, delivery services, security, hotels, and garment industries. While the majority contribute positively, police reports indicate that some individuals have allegedly engaged in criminal activities fueled by greed, personal vendettas, or for quick money. This situation has sparked concerns about the potential threat to the city’s residents, especially Kannadigas, who feel their dignity and safety are at risk.



Food deliveries making drug trade

One major area of concern involves drug trafficking disguised as food delivery services. Youth from various North Indian states are reportedly working as food delivery agents, with some allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade to make quick money. These delivery agents are accused of selling narcotics like marijuana, MDMA, and cocaine under the pretence of delivering food orders. According to a senior police official, nearly 50% of those arrested monthly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Bengaluru are reportedly food delivery workers from North India.

Disturbances in Bengaluru pubs

Bengaluru’s vibrant nightlife, particularly in pubs and bars, has seen its share of disruptive incidents. Reports reveal that many IT-BT employees, including those from North India, frequent bars and pubs, especially over the weekends. Unfortunately, some engage in public misbehaviour after excessive drinking, causing disturbances on city roads, which has raised concerns about public safety and order.

The city recently witnessed two gruesome crimes that captured the nation’s attention, both involving individuals of North Indian origin.

1. Woman’s body dismembered in Vyalikaval: On September 8, 29-year-old Mahalakshmi was murdered by Mukti Ranjan Pratap Roy, a man from Odisha who worked in a local clothing store. The suspect allegedly killed her for rejecting his marriage proposal, dismembered her body into over 50 pieces using a meat cleaver, and fled to Odisha. This incident shocked the entire country and raised serious concerns about safety in the city.



Bengaluru murder case: Mukti Ranjan chopped Mahalakshmi with Hacksaw blade, stored body parts in fridge; Read

2. Koramangala PG murder: In a separate case on July 23, Kriti Kumari, a 24-year-old from Bihar, was brutally murdered at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Koramangala. Abhishek, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, reportedly broke into the PG facility and killed Kriti, who was a friend of his girlfriend and allegedly opposed their relationship. This incident fueled a debate around safety for women in PG accommodations across Bengaluru.

Controlling these rising crime rates and ensuring the safety of Bengaluru’s citizens has become a considerable challenge for the city’s police force. The spike in criminal activities among certain migrant communities has placed additional pressure on law enforcement, especially given Bengaluru’s global reputation in sectors like IT, biotechnology, and automotive innovation.

