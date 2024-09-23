Mahalakshmi murder case: Bengaluru Police identify prime suspect in chilling crime

The disturbing case came to light on Saturday when over 30 pieces of Mahalakshmi's body were found in the refrigerator of her rented home. Mahalakshmi, who lived alone in the single-bedroom house, worked in a mall in Bengaluru, while her husband resided in a different part of Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police have identified the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, whose body was chopped into over 30 pieces was found in her fridge. Speaking to the media, City Police Commissioner B Dayanand confirmed the suspect's identification and ongoing efforts to arrest him. "It is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest him. He's an outsider, and we cannot reveal more details as it may help the accused," he said.

The disturbing case came to light on Saturday when over 30 pieces of Mahalakshmi's body were found in the refrigerator of her rented home. Mahalakshmi, who lived alone in the single-bedroom house, worked in a mall in Bengaluru, while her husband resided in a different part of Bengaluru. Police believe she was murdered at least two weeks before her remains were found, as the body parts had decomposed and were infested with worms.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara also addressed the press, revealing that the police had gathered crucial information about the crime. "The police have collected a lot of information, a lot of clues. One individual has also been identified. He is from West Bengal, they say. But until we collect more evidence, we can’t provide further details," the minister said.

He added that the state government had already implemented several measures for women's safety and was continuously working on improving them.

The murder has sparked massive political row in Karnataka, with the opposition BJP attacking the ruling Congress government over what they describe as a deteriorating law-and-order situation. The BJP Karnataka unit took to social media, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failing to protect the citizens.

"Under @INCKarnataka rule, appeasement policies have led to a complete collapse of law and order. The brutal murder of Mahalakshmi by Ashraf is a clear reminder that Kannadigas are no longer safe in this Hitler-led @siddaramaiah government," read a post by the BJP Karnataka on X.

