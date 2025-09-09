Reddit users compare Bengaluru traffic to a chaotic video game, sharing levels from dodging autos to conquering Silk Board Junction. Explore hilarious, relatable commuting struggles and the daily chaos faced by city residents.

Bengaluru: A viral Reddit post recently described Bengaluru roads as an open-world RPG, where every commuter is a player navigating an extreme city-level game. From dodging reckless auto-rickshaws to surviving the chaos at Silk Board Junction during peak hours, every day on the road feels like leveling up in an unpredictable adventure. Residents have shared their humorous and relatable “levels” of mastery in this chaotic commute, showing just how challenging Bengaluru traffic has become.

Level 1 to Level 10: The Beginner’s Journey

At the start of your Bengaluru traffic journey, even simple tasks can feel like a challenge:

Level 1: Learning how to dodge autos without taking damage.

Level 5: Side quest → “Find parking before the boss fight (the traffic cop).”

Level 10: Unlock the skill “squeeze between two SUVs without scratching either.”

Each level brings new challenges, and small victories feel hard-earned.

Level 20: The Final Boss

The ultimate test of Bengaluru driving skills is none other than Silk Board Junction at peak hour. Reddit users humorously note that no one has ever truly defeated this final boss, symbolising the endless frustration of traffic congestion in the city.

Bonus cheat code: Google Maps says “20 mins” but everyone knows that’s an underestimate.

Users Share Their Highest Unlocked Levels

Bengaluru residents have shared their experiences and “levels” of commuting mastery:

Level 21: Commute by metro and avoid all the previous levels. Honestly, if you can get along without the conveniences of a car, public transport is pretty good. I've used BMTC/metro to reach most corners of Bengaluru. Bike taxis made this a perfect trio, cuz last mile connectivity, but oh well.

Level 50: Daily commute of 50kms. Silk Board Junction is the center of the Milky Way galaxy.

Level 69: Tackle the entire stretch of ORR starting from KR Puram to Silk Board twice on the same day during peak hours.

Level 99: Road narrowing to one lane in next 50 meters and you are next to a BMTC bus and a couple of autos and you successfully pass this unscratched.

Level 30: God Mode.

One Reddit user reflected on years of commuting experience, saying:

"Honestly, I have been riding. Since the time there were hardly any vehicles on the road in BLR and literally experienced each passing year in gradually increasing traffic. I am built differently as I still reach office/elsewhere spot on time despite gridlocks..and yes, without breaking any traffic rules."

Surviving the Chaos

Bengaluru traffic isn’t just a daily nuisance, it’s a test of reflexes, patience, and strategy. From beginners learning to dodge autos to veterans tackling 50-km commutes, every driver develops unique skills to survive the city roads. For many, reaching the office on time without breaking traffic rules feels like unlocking a secret achievement in this never-ending RPG.