    Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayanand announces criminal cases against children neglecting parents

    Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand vows to file criminal cases against parents' neglect within the city, emphasizing the legal consequences under the Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007. In a New Year initiative, Commissioner Dayanand personally distributed gifts at old age homes and disabled facilities, urging strict action against those abandoning parents without valid reasons.

    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has declared that criminal cases will be filed against individuals who neglect their parents within the city. This New Year, the city police celebrated in a meaningful manner by distributing gifts at old age homes and facilities for disabled individuals.

    Taking a hands-on approach, Commissioner B. Dayanand personally visited disabled and old age homes, distributing sweets and fruits to residents. In the wake of this heartwarming gesture, he has issued strict instructions to all city police stations, urging them to take decisive action against those who abandon or neglect their parents without valid reasons.

    Bengaluru: Suspicion surrounds wife as husband found dead in bathroom at HSR Layout residence

    Instances have surfaced where, despite parents having sufficient property in their name, they are either admitted to old age homes or subjected to neglect and complaints from their children. In response to this disheartening trend, the city police have decided to use the legal system to educate and admonish individuals who neglect their parents.

    Commissioner B. Dayanand cited the Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, which categorizes neglecting or abandoning parents as an offence. He emphasized the potential for filing criminal cases against those found guilty of such neglect.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
