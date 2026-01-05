A Bengaluru college warden was dismissed after a viral video showed him telling students to "speak Kannada at home," sparking protests, social media outrage, and renewed debate on protecting local language and cultural identity.

A warden at AMC Engineering College hostel in Bengaluru has been dismissed after a viral video captured him instructing students not to speak Kannada on campus, sparking widespread outrage and igniting a heated debate about language and local culture. The incident, which occurred at the Bannerghatta Road campus, drew strong reactions from students, activists, and social media users across Karnataka.

Warden’s Controversial Remarks Caught on Video

The warden, identified as Suresh PV, was secretly recorded by a student telling hostel residents in Hindi: “If you want to speak in Kannada, do it at home.” When students challenged his remark, Suresh PV reportedly added that students required prior permission from the college administration to speak the state language on campus.

The video quickly went viral, with many criticising the warden for his attitude, calling it “anti-Kannada” and a deliberate insult to Karnataka’s culture and heritage.

College Administration Acts Swiftly

Following protests by pro-Kannada groups at the college gates, the AMC Engineering College administration dismissed Suresh PV with immediate effect.

The dismissal notice, issued by the Principal, stated: "Considering the gravity of the complaint regarding the incident at the AMC Boys Hostel, you are hereby dismissed from your duties as Hostel Warden with immediate effect, in the best interest of the institution. You are directed to hand over the charge, records, and hostel-related responsibilities to the concerned authority immediately. This order comes into force with immediate effect."

Public and Social Media Reactions

The incident sparked a widespread debate on social media, with users voicing strong opinions about the preservation of the Kannada language and culture.

One user commented: "The only solution to this is Kannadigas getting most of the jobs in Bengaluru. No apology, no amount of fight will work. If Kannadigas won't get into most jobs, then this will just get worse."

A second user wrote: "I am not a native Kannada speaker, but this is super bad, treating Kannadigas as a minority in their own homeland. Hindi is not a native language to Karnataka. Why do people force it upon them? This will break the fabric of this nation."

A third user added: "Kannadigas were so peaceful. But the amount of ignorance and contempt the immigrants have shown to the language, culture and etiquette has triggered a new wave of intolerance."

Cultural Implications and Moving Forward

The incident has reignited discussions about the importance of respecting local languages and cultural identity, particularly in educational institutions. Students and activists have called for stricter measures to protect regional languages and ensure that disrespectful behaviour of this nature is not tolerated on campuses.