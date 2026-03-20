Bengaluru wakes up at 4 am as huge queues form outside meat shops for Hosatodaku feast. Demand for mutton and chicken surges after Ugadi, with residents preparing traditional ‘baadoota’, reflecting the festive spirit and culinary traditions across the city.

A day after the Ugadi festival, the city woke up early to celebrate Hosatodaku, a cherished tradition marked by the preparation of non-vegetarian dishes. After enjoying festive vegetarian meals on Ugadi, residents across the Silicon City eagerly turned to their favourite meat delicacies. From the early hours of the morning, long queues were seen outside popular meat shops, reflecting the enthusiasm and cultural significance of the occasion. Demand for fresh mutton and chicken surged as families prepared for the much-awaited ‘baadoota’.

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Queues From 4 am at Papanna Mutton Stall

The scene at Papanna Mutton Stall in Byatarayanapura was remarkable. Special arrangements were made for Hosatodaku, with the shop opening as early as 4 am to cater to the overwhelming demand. Meat lovers gathered in large numbers, undeterred by the early hour, to purchase fresh mutton. To manage the heavy rush and prevent overcrowding, the owner set up four to five separate counters, ensuring smooth distribution and effective crowd control.

No Festival Price Hike at Papanna’s

In contrast to the usual trend of price hikes during festivals, Papanna Mutton Stall stood out by maintaining regular pricing. Mutton was sold at ₹900 per kg, offering relief to customers during the festive rush. This thoughtful gesture was widely appreciated, with many customers expressing satisfaction and purchasing in larger quantities without worrying about inflated prices.

The Aroma of a Feast Across the City

The festive spirit extended beyond mutton shops, as chicken stalls also witnessed significant crowds. Hosatodaku is traditionally celebrated with a grand non-vegetarian meal, and households across Bengaluru were busy preparing a variety of dishes. The rich aroma of freshly cooked meat delicacies wafted through the streets and neighbourhoods, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and bringing communities together in shared culinary joy.