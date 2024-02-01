Bengaluru: CCB Police arrest man for illegal trading of E-cigarettes, items worth Rs 3 crore seized

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru arrested Shoaib for illegally trading electronic cigarettes, and seizing goods worth ₹3 crore from his residence. Unemployed after returning from Dubai due to the pandemic's economic impact, Shoaib exploited a network established during his time abroad to source and distribute e-cigarettes in Bengaluru.

Shoaib, who had previously worked in Dubai, found himself unemployed upon returning to Bengaluru due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Desperate for financial stability, he turned to an illicit trade network he had established during his time in Dubai.



Operating in the shadows for the past two years, Shoaib capitalized on the burgeoning demand for e-cigarettes in Bengaluru. His modus operandi involved sourcing the prohibited goods from Dubai through a network of contacts and distributing them within the city at exorbitant prices.



Acting on a tip-off, CCB officials raided Shoaib's residence, where they discovered an extensive stash of e-cigarettes. The goods, estimated to be worth ₹3 crore, were seized during the operation.

Interestingly, the investigators revealed that Shoaib had recently received a shipment of e-cigarettes via courier from Dubai. The parcel initially landed at Chennai airport before making its way to Shoaib's possession. In light of this discovery, CCB officials are coordinating with Chennai Customs to gather more information about the origin and transit of the confiscated goods.