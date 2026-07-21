Bengaluru CCB police busted a Kerala-based sandalwood smuggling network and arrested four accused who allegedly transported sandalwood by posing as tourists. The gang used trolley bags to hide the wood pieces. Police seized 82 kg of sandalwood worth ₹20.9 lakh, along with vehicles and mobile phones.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has busted an interstate sandalwood smuggling network after arresting four men who allegedly transported sandalwood from Kerala to Bengaluru by posing as tourists. The accused reportedly used trolley bags to conceal sandalwood pieces and travelled by bus to avoid suspicion during interstate checks. The CCB has seized sandalwood worth lakhs of rupees and launched a further investigation to identify other members linked to the network.

Accused Used Tourist Disguise To Transport Sandalwood

The arrested men have been identified as Abdul Rehman, Mohamad Shan, Vinu Antony and Jaffer, all from Kerala. According to police, the gang had devised a plan to avoid detection at interstate check posts, where vehicles are usually inspected.

The accused allegedly cut sandalwood trees into smaller pieces and packed them inside large trolley bags, making them appear like regular luggage carried by tourists. They then travelled to Bengaluru by bus, hoping to transport the illegal consignment without attracting attention.

Plan To Sell Sandalwood In Bengaluru

Police said the gang allegedly planned to bring sandalwood from Kerala and sell it to their regular customers in Bengaluru at a higher price.

However, the CCB received information about their activities and formed a special team to investigate the matter. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap and allegedly caught the four accused while they were preparing to deliver the sandalwood to their customers.

Sandalwood Worth ₹20.9 Lakh Seized

The CCB seized 82 kg of sandalwood pieces from the accused. The seized material is estimated to be worth around ₹20.9 lakh in the international market.

Police also confiscated two cars and five mobile phones allegedly used in connection with the crime.

Search Underway For Other Accused

The police suspect that more individuals may be involved in the smuggling network and have launched a search operation to trace other accused persons.

The CCB said the arrest of the four accused has helped uncover a well-organised sandalwood smuggling operation that used unconventional methods, including trolley bags, to transport the illegal material across state borders. Further investigation is underway.