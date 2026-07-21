Bengaluru CCB police busted an interstate drug network after discovering MDMA crystals allegedly hidden inside women’s garments. Four accused were arrested, and drugs worth ₹26.60 crore, including 12.925 kg MDMA and cocaine, were seized. Police also conducted a separate operation linked to Rajasthan.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have uncovered a new method allegedly used by drug smugglers to transport narcotics in the city. In a major crackdown on a drug network, officials discovered that the accused persons were allegedly concealing MDMA crystals between layers of women’s garments to avoid suspicion while delivering the drugs to customers. The consignment was reportedly being supplied from Delhi, leading investigators to uncover a wider interstate drug trafficking network.

Women’s Garments Used To Conceal MDMA Consignment

According to the CCB, the accused allegedly hid MDMA crystals between layers of women’s garments, making the packages appear like regular clothing shipments. The method was reportedly used to avoid detection while transporting the illegal substances.

The Bengaluru CCB intercepted the consignment during an investigation into the drug supply chain operating in the city.

Delhi-Based Nigerian National Linked To Network

The investigation revealed that a Nigerian national was allegedly one of the key figures behind the network and was reportedly supplying drugs from Delhi.

In connection with the case, four accused persons, Sahil Kumar, Satyam, Kaleem and Kannayya, have been arrested. The CCB reportedly laid a trap when Satyam, Kaleem and Kannayya were allegedly attempting to deliver the drugs to Sahil Kumar.

₹26.60 Crore Worth Of Drugs Seized

The investigation began with the arrest of a person named Victor within the limits of Madanayakanahalli Police Station. During questioning, police traced another accused, Moses, whose interrogation allegedly helped uncover the wider network.

The CCB seized 12.925 kg of MDMA and 60 grams of cocaine, collectively valued at around ₹26.60 crore, from the accused persons.

Separate CCB Operation Seizes Opium And MDMA

In another operation, the CCB arrested two individuals, Lumburam and Anup Ram, for allegedly sourcing drugs from Rajasthan.

Police seized 7 kg of opium and 225 grams of MDMA from them during the operation.

CCB Continues Crackdown On Drug Networks

The CCB has intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking in Bengaluru by targeting supply networks and interstate connections. Officials said investigations are underway to identify other persons involved in the illegal trade and dismantle the drug distribution chain.