In a major breakthrough, Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura Police arrested notorious thief Syed Aslam Pasha, involved in nearly 150 theft cases across Karnataka. His unique methods and lavish lifestyle shocked investigators.

Bengaluru: In a major breakthrough, the Vidyaranyapura Police have arrested a notorious thief who had long been a nightmare for law enforcement agencies across multiple districts, including Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Haveri, and Davanagere. The accused, identified as Syed Aslam Pasha, has an extensive criminal record and is implicated in nearly 150 theft cases. His arrest has brought much-needed relief to residents and police officers who had been pursuing him for years.

A Career Built on Deception and Daring

According to the police, Aslam Pasha was a highly skilled and dangerous thief with a unique modus operandi. He would spend his days conducting detailed reconnaissance of luxurious houses, observing routines, and identifying potential targets. Once night fell, he would strike with remarkable precision.

If women were sleeping with windows open, Pasha would quietly snatch the chains from their necks and disappear before anyone could react. In other cases, if the main door was close to a window, he would break the glass, reach in to unlock the door, and slip inside without a sound.

How He Chose His Targets

Pasha’s methods for selecting homes were surprisingly observant and calculated. If milk packets or newspapers remained outside a house for hours, or if the main door appeared locked for long periods, he would mark it as a potential target. Similarly, houses with lights switched off and gates locked from the outside were seen as ideal for his nighttime operations.

Nights of Theft, Days of Luxury

The police revealed that after each successful theft, Aslam Pasha would spend the stolen money on a lavish lifestyle, enjoying his days in comfort until the funds ran out. To avoid getting caught, he had a clever strategy, he never returned to the same locality for at least a year, waiting for the investigation in that area to cool down before striking again elsewhere.