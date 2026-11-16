West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan spotted a drowning dog in the Ganga during Chhath Puja inspections at Babu Ghat. He immediately alerted NDRF personnel, who successfully rescued the exhausted animal. The minister then personally comforted the shivering dog with a towel and warm milk.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Indranil Khan was on a routine inspection of the Chhath Puja arrangements at Kolkata’s Babu Ghat when he spotted a distressed dog in the Ganga. The routine inspection soon turned into an impromptu rescue operation. The minister immediately alerted rescue personnel, helping ensure that the animal was pulled safely out of the river.

The incident happened on the morning of November 16, Monday when Khan was at the ghat to take stock of arrangements and safety measures for Chhath Puja devotees. A video of the rescue and the minister's subsequent care for the dog has drawn attention on social media.

Minister Spots Dog Being Swept Away by Ganga's Current

On his inspection tour at Babu Ghat, Khan noticed a dog in the middle of the river battling to keep its head above the water. The animal appeared exhausted and was finding it difficult to fight the strong water currents.

The minister realized that the dog needed immediate help and called in personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Disaster Management Group (DMG).

NDRF personnel carried out a rescue operation using three speedboats. After reaching the animal, the team successfully pulled it out of the water and brought it to the Kolkata River Traffic Police jetty.

Indranil Khan Wraps Shivering Dog in Towel, Arranges Warm Milk

The dog was visibly shaken and shivering after being rescued from the river. Khan went to the jetty to check on the animal and made arrangements to help it recover. He wrapped the dog in a white towel to keep it warm and arranged warm milk for it. Reports said the minister stayed at the spot until the animal's condition stabilised.

According to reports, the dog belonged to one of the devotees who had brought it along for the Chhath Puja celebrations. The circumstances in which it entered the river were not immediately clear.

What Did Minister Indranil Khan Say About the Rescue?

Speaking about the incident, Khan highlighted the importance of showing compassion towards animals.

“Animals are living beings too and I had seen the dog fighting against the river current,” he said. He also acknowledged the efforts of the NDRF and Kolkata Police personnel in ensuring its safe rescue.

The coordinated response helped prevent the situation from turning tragic.

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Kolkata along the banks had special arrangements for Chhath Puja during the rescue.As a large number of devotees were gathering for the festival, authorities had made safety arrangements and deployed personnel at various Ghats.

Officials and ministers also visited different places to review the arrangements and to reduce the chances of accidents during the celebrations. The minister’s intervention and the swift action of the NDRF team turned a routine check at Babu Ghat into a rescue operation to save an animal in distress.