Water tanker driver Mohan faced a brutal attack from his boss Srinivas and his gang in Bengaluru's Jeevan Bheema Nagar. Why? He just asked for his 7-month pending salary of Rs 2 lakh.

They say a worker should get his wages before his sweat dries. But in our Silicon City Bengaluru, shocking cases of workers getting beaten up just for asking their hard-earned salary are going up. One such terrible incident has just happened in Jeevan Bheema Nagar.

Brutal attack on tractor driver for asking salary!

Poor Mohan worked as a water tank driver for almost two years. His boss Srinivas completely dodged paying him his salary for the last seven months. Mohan kept begging him for the money because running a house is tough, but Srinivas kept saying "next month, next month" and made him work for seven months without pay. When managing the family without a salary became impossible, Mohan quit his job and pleaded for his dues again. This angered owner Srinivas so much that he and four others brutally attacked the driver.

Two lakh rupees salary pending!

According to victim Mohan, his boss Srinivas owed him a massive Rs 2 lakh for his work as a water tanker driver. This led to a huge argument between them. Keeping this grudge, Srinivas brought his gang to Mohan's house last week and attacked him mercilessly with iron rods. They dragged Mohan into a car, kidnapped him, and thrashed him at another location. They beat him so badly that when Mohan stopped moving, the Srinivas gang thought he was dead and dumped him right there. But Mohan somehow woke up later and reached the hospital bleeding heavily to get treatment.

Complaint at Jeevan Bheema Nagar Police Station

After getting treated for the severe attack, Mohan filed a complaint at the JB Nagar station against Srinivas and his gang. Based on this, the police arrested three accused, including Srinivas, and are investigating further.

He owed me seven months' salary:

Here is what the victim Mohan says: "Srinivas owed me seven months of salary. He just kept delaying it. Running my family became too hard, so I quit the job a month and a half ago. But I still asked him for my pending money. I even gave a complaint at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar police station about this. The police called us, and I was on my way there. That is when Srinivas brought three to four guys and hit me from behind on my head with an iron rod. I thought we would just argue, but they lifted me and threw me in the car. Later, they thought someone was following the car, so they shoved me inside the car boot."

The Great Escape

"They threw me out of the boot near a railway gate. I was already unconscious because of the severe beating. The Srinivas gang was drinking in the front of the car, waiting for a train to come. Luckily, I woke up right then and escaped just in time. They actually planned to throw me on the railway tracks after the assault. Thank God I regained consciousness and got away. I went straight to the police station and filed a complaint, and now the police have arrested three of them, including Srinivas," Mohan said, explaining the horrifying incident.

Looking at this incident, it is scary to see how a rowdy culture is growing in our peaceful Silicon City Bengaluru. Mohan didn't ask for a loan. How much salary does a water tanker driver even get? Managing rent, food, and family on a four-figure salary is tough anyway. So imagine the financial hell Mohan went through working seven months without pay. On top of that, he got brutally attacked for demanding his own money. Even if they pay the seven months' salary right now, it will not be enough to cover his medical bills. He will also need time to recover before he can work again. You really have to wonder about the background of an owner who attacks a man surviving purely on a driving job. Overall, the police must take this case seriously and punish the accused. The gang that attacked him must pay for all of the poor worker's medical expenses.