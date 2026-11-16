The Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express began commercial operations with a strong passenger response, selling out tickets on its first day. The service connects Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express connecting coastal Karnataka with Bengaluru and Goa commenced regular commercial operations on Sunday, marking a significant development in railway connectivity across the region. The train received an encouraging response from passengers on its first day, with all tickets on the Madgaon–Yesvantpur service sold out and the train operating at full capacity.

The service connects several important destinations across Karnataka's coastal belt and the Western Ghats, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable travel option between Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Goa. An inaugural special train had earlier operated on the route on Friday, ahead of the commencement of regular services.

Vande Bharat Express Begins Commercial Operations

The Vande Bharat Express operates between Yesvantpur and Madgaon under train number 26655 and between Madgaon and Yesvantpur under train number 26656. Both services pass through Mangaluru Junction and operated according to their scheduled timings on the first day of commercial operations.

The Madgaon–Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express was fully booked, while the train travelling from Yesvantpur to Madgaon was also nearly full, with only a few seats remaining. Despite minor delays of around five to 10 minutes at some stations, both trains managed to make up for lost time and maintain their schedules at subsequent stations.

The operation of the new service also involved coordination with other trains along the route. A crossing was facilitated at Kadagaravalli in the Ghat section between the incoming Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru and the weekly Mangaluru–Yesvantpur Express departing from Mangaluru. Meanwhile, the Gomateshwara Express also operated between Bengaluru and Mangaluru according to its scheduled timings.

Sweets Distributed At Udupi Railway Station

The arrival of the Madgaon–Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express at Udupi railway station was marked by celebrations. Members of the local Railway Passengers' Committee, led by Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary, welcomed the train by distributing sweets.

The celebration reflected the enthusiasm surrounding the introduction of the semi-high-speed train service, which is expected to improve connectivity for passengers travelling between coastal Karnataka, Bengaluru and Goa.

No Change To Gomateshwara Express Schedule For Now

Meanwhile, the existing schedule of the Gomateshwara Express, a daily daytime train operating between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, is unlikely to change for the time being.

Following the announcement of the Vande Bharat Express service, South Western Railway had issued a notification proposing changes to the timings of the Gomateshwara Express (Train No. 16576). Under the proposed schedule, the train would have departed from Mangaluru Junction at 11 am instead of its existing departure time of 7 am and reached Bengaluru at 10.15 pm.

Although the proposed change was not expected to affect the operation of the Vande Bharat Express, it faced widespread opposition from railway passengers and local representatives.

During Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's visit to Mangaluru, MP Captain Brijesh Chowta and representatives of various railway organisations raised strong objections to the proposed revision. Former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Legislative Council member Kishore Kumar and representatives of several organisations, including the West Coast Railway Passengers' Development Committee, also submitted a memorandum to Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna.

Following these representations, the Railway Department has reportedly put the proposed schedule revision on hold for the time being. As a result, the Gomateshwara Express is expected to continue operating according to its existing timetable, even as the new Vande Bharat service begins regular operations.

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Coastal Karnataka With Goa

The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to strengthen railway connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa, offering passengers a modern and comfortable travel option across the region.

Operating from Yesvantpur, the train connects several important cities and tourist destinations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar, before reaching Madgaon in Goa.

Covering approximately 850 km, the route passes through the foothills of the Western Ghats, coastal stretches and the plains. Passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat Express can enjoy scenic views of these diverse landscapes along the way.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is expected to benefit tourists, daily commuters and business travellers by improving rail connectivity between Karnataka's capital, its coastal districts and Goa.

With all tickets on the Madgaon–Yesvantpur service sold out on its first day of commercial operations, the new train has received a promising start, highlighting the demand for improved railway connectivity along the Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Goa corridor.