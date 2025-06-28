Bengaluru businessman was robbed of ₹2 crore during a fake foreign exchange deal in Vidyaranyapura. The victim, Sriharsha, had planned to convert cash to USD for a business purchase. Police are searching for the accused.

Bengaluru: A businessman was robbed of ₹2 crore under the pretence of a foreign currency exchange in an incident that took place within the jurisdiction of the Vidyaranyapura police station.

Victim targeted during planned currency exchange

The victim, Sriharsha, a resident of Kengeri, was lured into a trap by Benjamin Harsha and his associates, who have since fled the scene. The police are currently on the lookout for the suspects.

According to the complaint, the robbery took place two days ago in MS Palya, where the accused had called Sriharsha for a currency exchange meeting. During the interaction, he was ambushed and robbed of the entire amount.

Victim planned to start a new business

“I live with my family in Kengeri and run a company called Aerivon Oxygen Pvt. Ltd. I recently borrowed ₹2 crore in cash from friends to start a cold-pressed oil business,” Sriharsha said in his complaint.

He added that he had informed his friends, Prakash Agarwal and Rakshit, about his intention to convert the money to USD to purchase machinery from Germany. Through them, he was introduced to Narayan Bharat, who later connected him with Benjamin Harsha.

Robbery carried out at knife-point

“On June 25, I met Benjamin near M.S. Palya Circle in Vidyaranyapura, as planned, to exchange the currency. While he was counting the money, seven to eight individuals barged in and began threatening us,” Sriharsha recounted.

“When we resisted, they brandished a knife and forcibly took the money. During the chaos, Benjamin and his associates who were present with us also fled the scene,” he added.