Food Guide: Top 8 iconic eateries to visit in Bengaluru on a rainy day

Rainy days in Bengaluru call for cosy eats! Discover iconic spots serving hot dosas, strong coffee, and irresistible treats that make monsoon moments delicious.
Vidyarthi Bhavan is perfect for a rainy day. Relish crispy masala dosa and strong filter coffee in this iconic Basavanagudi eatery loved by generations.
CTR (Central Tiffin Room) is a must-visit on rainy days. Enjoy their famous benne dosa and hot coffee in the cozy charm of Malleshwaram’s iconic eatery.
Brahmin’s Coffee Bar is ideal for a rainy day. Enjoy soft idlis, crispy vadas, and strong filter coffee at this legendary, no-frills eatery in Shankarapuram.
VV Puram Food Street is a rainy day delight. Savour hot jalebis, crispy pakoras, and spicy chaats under the drizzle at Bengaluru’s most iconic street food lane.
MTR, near Lalbagh, is perfect for rainy days. Warm up with steaming rava idli, spicy sambar, and hearty Bisi Bele Bath to comfort every monsoon moment.
Maiya’s offers authentic Karnataka flavours that warm you up on a rainy day. Enjoy traditional dishes like Ragi Mudde and sweet Mysore Pak in a cosy setting.
Koshy’s is the perfect rainy-day spot with its vintage vibe. Savour warm soups, classic sandwiches, and rich coffee while soaking in old Bangalore’s cosy charm.
Corner House is a rainy-day treat spot in Bengaluru. Indulge in their famous “Death by Chocolate” ice cream, rich, creamy, and perfect for monsoon cravings!
Travel Guide: 10 must-visit monsoon getaways in Karnataka
7 mangoes of Karnataka you must try this summer
Mysore Pak to Medu Vada: 7 must-try vegetarian dishes of Bengaluru
Bengaluru: 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic!