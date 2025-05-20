English

Food Guide: Top 8 iconic eateries to visit in Bengaluru on a rainy day

Rainy days in Bengaluru call for cosy eats! Discover iconic spots serving hot dosas, strong coffee, and irresistible treats that make monsoon moments delicious.

May 20 2025
Author: Keerthika MV Image Credits:FreePik
Vidyarthi Bhavan

Vidyarthi Bhavan is perfect for a rainy day. Relish crispy masala dosa and strong filter coffee in this iconic Basavanagudi eatery loved by generations.

Image credits: Social Media: Vidyarthi Bhavan
CTR (Central Tiffin Room)

CTR (Central Tiffin Room) is a must-visit on rainy days. Enjoy their famous benne dosa and hot coffee in the cozy charm of Malleshwaram’s iconic eatery.

Image credits: Social Media
Brahmins' Coffee Bar

Brahmin’s Coffee Bar is ideal for a rainy day. Enjoy soft idlis, crispy vadas, and strong filter coffee at this legendary, no-frills eatery in Shankarapuram.

Image credits: Wikipedia
VV Puram Food Street

VV Puram Food Street is a rainy day delight. Savour hot jalebis, crispy pakoras, and spicy chaats under the drizzle at Bengaluru’s most iconic street food lane.

Image credits: Social Media
Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR)

MTR, near Lalbagh, is perfect for rainy days. Warm up with steaming rava idli, spicy sambar, and hearty Bisi Bele Bath to comfort every monsoon moment.

Image credits: Social Media
Maiyas Beverages and Foods Private Limited

Maiya’s offers authentic Karnataka flavours that warm you up on a rainy day. Enjoy traditional dishes like Ragi Mudde and sweet Mysore Pak in a cosy setting.

Image credits: Social Media
Koshy's

Koshy’s is the perfect rainy-day spot with its vintage vibe. Savour warm soups, classic sandwiches, and rich coffee while soaking in old Bangalore’s cosy charm.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Corner House Ice Creams

Corner House is a rainy-day treat spot in Bengaluru. Indulge in their famous “Death by Chocolate” ice cream, rich, creamy, and perfect for monsoon cravings!

Image credits: Social Media: Corner House

