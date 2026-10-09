BMTC has introduced new bus stops near Cubbon Park and Tavarekere Namma Metro stations in Bengaluru to improve first- and last-mile connectivity. The initiative, effective October 6, aims to make daily commutes more convenient.

Bengaluru commuters can expect more convenient daily journeys as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have introduced new bus stops near key Namma Metro stations to improve first- and last-mile connectivity. The initiative aims to make transfers between buses and metro trains more seamless, helping passengers travel more easily to and from metro stations. The new arrangements cover Cubbon Park and Tavarekere metro stations and came into effect on October 6.

New BMTC Bus Stops Near Cubbon Park Metro Station

As part of the initiative, two new BMTC bus stops have been established outside Cubbon Park metro station, close to entry gates B and C. The stops are intended to make it easier for commuters to switch between metro services and BMTC buses.

The bus stop near Gate B will serve buses operating on the Indian Express to Anil Kumble Circle route. Meanwhile, the stop near Gate C will cater to buses travelling from Anil Kumble Circle to Raj Bhavan.

The new arrangements are expected to improve access to public transport for passengers using Cubbon Park metro station and make their daily commutes more convenient.

New Bus Stop Near Tavarekere Metro Station

BMTC has also introduced a new bus stop near Tavarekere metro station to improve connectivity in the surrounding areas. The stop will serve buses operating on the Dairy Circle to Bannerghatta and Jayadeva to Dairy Circle routes.

The revised arrangements came into effect on October 6. BMRCL has urged metro passengers to make use of the new facilities to improve their overall commuting experience.

BMTC Plans Automatic Passenger Counting System

In a separate initiative to improve public transport operations, BMTC is preparing to introduce an Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) system in 30 selected buses.

The technology will help officials monitor passenger movement by recording the number of people boarding and alighting at different stops. It will also help identify busy bus stops, assess passenger demand and estimate the number of people travelling on buses at any given time.

The data collected through the system could help BMTC better understand travel patterns, plan services more efficiently and improve the overall management of bus operations.

Bengaluru Metro and Regional Rail Connectivity Set for Expansion

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is working on a broader transport and infrastructure development plan to address Bengaluru's growing traffic congestion and support development in surrounding areas.

As part of the proposal, the government has submitted a plan for a 270-kilometre Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network spanning three major corridors connecting Bengaluru with Tumakuru, Mysuru and Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

Discussions are also under way on a proposed Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed rail corridor, which could further strengthen regional connectivity.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Master Plan Under Discussion

On October 5, a high-level meeting was held to discuss the preparation of a Comprehensive Master Plan for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) area over the next 10 to 15 years.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as part of the deliberations of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Economic Development Advisory Committee.

The discussions focused on long-term regional development, transport infrastructure and measures to address the challenges associated with Bengaluru's rapid urban growth.

The proposed regional rail network, improved bus and metro connectivity, and planned passenger-counting technology reflect broader efforts to strengthen public transport and improve mobility across Bengaluru and its surrounding regions.