CMRS Commissioner for Southern Circle V. Venkatasubramanian led the expert team. They conducted back-to-back tests along the route from October 6 to 8.

October 6: Officials thoroughly checked the main line and civil infrastructure using a motor trolley.

October 7: The team inspected the Kothanur Depot facilities. They also conducted train trials on the main line to check speed and control.

October 8: Officials visited the Operations Control Centre (OCC) at Baiyappanahalli. They tested the signaling and traffic control systems to complete the inspection.