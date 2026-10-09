The Hebbal Kempapura electric crematorium in Bengaluru will shut down Furnace 1 for essential maintenance from October 9 to 13. While Furnace 2 remains fully operational, families should expect increased waiting times for cremation services.

Families planning cremations at Bengaluru’s Hebbal Kempapura electric crematorium may have to prepare for delays over the next five days, as one of its furnaces will remain shut for maintenance from October 9 to 13.

The Bengaluru North City Corporation has announced the temporary closure of Furnace 1 to carry out essential mechanical repairs and maintenance work. The shutdown is intended to address maintenance requirements at the facility, which is an important cremation centre for residents in and around north Bengaluru.

The crematorium will not be completely closed during this period. Furnace 2 will continue to operate, allowing cremation services to remain available. However, with only one furnace functioning instead of the usual two, waiting times could increase, particularly on days when the number of cremations is high.

To help families avoid unnecessary inconvenience during an already difficult time, civic authorities have advised the public to consider using other nearby electric crematoriums where possible. Residents have also been asked to cooperate with officials while the repair work is underway.

The maintenance schedule is expected to run through October 13, with both furnaces set to return to full operation from October 14, 2026.

The temporary shutdown highlights how essential maintenance at public facilities can affect everyday civic services, even when alternative arrangements remain available. For families who need to make immediate arrangements, checking the crematorium’s availability in advance and considering nearby alternatives may help reduce delays.

Residents are advised to follow updates from the civic authorities before visiting the facility during the maintenance period.