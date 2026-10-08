Tulu language users can now type directly in the Tulu script on Android smartphones using the new Kural Tulu Touch keyboard. Launched by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, the keyboard supports digital communication and learning.

The Tulu language has taken a significant step towards wider digital adoption, with Android smartphone users now able to type messages directly in the Tulu script. The newly launched keyboard is designed to make the script easier to use in everyday digital communication, allowing users to type in Tulu on WhatsApp, social media platforms and other messaging applications. The initiative marks an important development in efforts to bring the heritage script into modern digital spaces and encourage its use among younger generations.

Software engineers Harshith Devadiga and Chaithra Poojary developed the new keyboard, named 'Kural Tulu Touch'. The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy officially launched the technology for public use during the 'Tulunada Janapada Sambhrama' event held recently in Bengaluru.

Android users can currently access the keyboard through the 'Baravu Saravu' app. Users need to activate the 'New Keyboard' option in the app, after which they can type directly in the Tulu script on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The keyboard also allows users to switch easily between Tulu and other language keyboards. In addition, typed text can be converted into shareable stickers for use in digital conversations.

Making Tulu Script Easy For Daily Chats

The 'Kural Tulu Touch' keyboard has a simple design similar to standard mobile keyboards, making it easy for users to navigate. It supports Tulu letters, numbers, vowel modifiers (gunitakshara) and conjunct consonants (ottakshara), allowing users to type words and character combinations accurately in the Tulu script.

The developers said their primary aim was to bring the Tulu script into everyday digital communication rather than limiting its use to academic studies or historical records. The team developed the keyboard in just two weeks, using Flutter technology for the app and Firebase for backend support.

Software engineer Harshith Devadiga said the 'Tulu Kalike App', which the team developed three years ago, provided a strong foundation for the new project. He said accurately mapping the Tulu font to a mobile keyboard layout was the biggest technical challenge, as the developers had to ensure that users could easily identify and type Tulu characters on a small smartphone screen.

Jai Tulunad founding member Sharath Kodavoor also welcomed the development. He said the main vision behind the project was to bring the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL)-approved Tulu script into the digital world.

"The main vision of this project is to bring the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) approved Tulu script into the digital world. We really needed accurate character mapping to prevent any confusion among users," he said.

'Baravu Saravu' Becomes A Tulu Learning Platform

The 'Baravu Saravu' app is not limited to the keyboard and also functions as a learning resource for people interested in learning and practising Tulu.

The app includes a Tulu dictionary, basic sentences, audio-based learning materials and heritage photographs that provide users with an introduction to the language and local culture.

Users can also contribute new Tulu words to the dictionary. However, suggested words will be added only after they are properly verified by the team.

Banashree Avinash has contributed Tulu script learning materials and videos to the app. She said the platform provides practical tools for people interested in learning and practising the heritage script.

Tech Boost Follows Unicode Recognition

The recent recognition of the 'Tulu-Tigalari' script in the Unicode Standard provided further encouragement for the development of the keyboard. The Unicode Consortium added 80 Tulu characters to Unicode 16 in 2024, creating an important technical foundation for developers working on Tulu fonts and keyboards.

The development follows years of efforts by Tulu scholars and organisations, including the Tulu Sahitya Academy, to promote and preserve the language and its script. With growing smartphone use among younger generations, the availability of a dedicated keyboard could help make the Tulu script more accessible for everyday communication.

The technology also offers users an alternative to writing Tulu using Kannada or English scripts, allowing them to communicate digitally in the language's own script.

iOS Version Planned

The 'Kural Tulu Touch' keyboard is currently available only on Android devices. The developers are planning to release an iOS version for Apple iPhone users in the coming days, which would further expand access to the Tulu script across digital platforms.