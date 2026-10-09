Police in Bengaluru arrested a man for murdering his elderly mother during a heated argument over pledged gold and her drinking. He initially attempted to cover up the crime by claiming she accidentally fell from her bed. However, a nearby neighbor alerted authorities.

A family dispute in Bengaluru’s Kannamangala ended in tragedy after a 46-year-old man allegedly assaulted his mother to death and tried to pass off her death as an accidental fall from bed. The truth came to light days later when an autopsy revealed multiple injuries on the 65-year-old woman’s body, prompting police to arrest her son.

According to The Times of India, the deceased, Bhagyamma, lived in Bevinamara Colony. Her son, Balaji, who works as a construction labourer, was arrested by Kadugodi police in connection with the case.

Police said the incident took place on the night of September 24, following an argument between the two over several issues, including Bhagyamma’s drinking habit and a gold chain that had been pledged. Investigators allege that Balaji repeatedly assaulted his mother during the altercation, leaving her fatally injured.

Rather than informing the authorities about what had happened, Balaji allegedly waited until the following morning and told relatives that his mother had died after falling from the bed. Family members gathered at the house and began preparing for the funeral.

However, a neighbour who had reportedly heard noises from the house alerted the police. Officers questioned the circumstances surrounding Bhagyamma’s death and insisted on a postmortem examination. Despite objections from some family members and others present, the body was eventually sent to a hospital for an autopsy.

The report proved crucial to the investigation. It revealed 12 injury sites on Bhagyamma’s body, including a severe head injury that caused her death. Police subsequently registered a murder case on October 6 and questioned neighbours and family members separately.

During the investigation, officers learnt about the quarrel that had taken place on September 24. Balaji was detained on Wednesday and allegedly confessed during questioning, according to the report.

Police said the dispute was also linked to 32 grams of gold jewellery belonging to Bhagyamma, which Balaji had pledged. She had repeatedly asked him to retrieve the jewellery, leading to further arguments. Investigators also cited tensions at home following his father’s death.

Balaji has been taken into police custody as the investigation continues.