Bengaluru: A shocking incident has sparked outrage after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor allegedly slapped a musician inside a moving bus. The confrontation took place shortly after a line checking inspector fined the musician for travelling without a ticket and also issued a penalty memo against the conductor for dereliction of duty. The incident has since led to a police complaint, a BMTC inquiry, and widespread debate online after the victim’s post went viral on Reddit, sparking heated discussions.

Musician Claims He Was Fined, Then Assaulted

The musician, Hriday Raj, boarded a BMTC bus from Devanahalli around 6 pm on Friday after finishing a show. The bus was bound for Majestic. Raj recounted that he was exhausted and fell asleep soon after boarding.

“Usually, conductors approach passengers for tickets, but this did not happen. After around 45 minutes, a man in uniform asked me for my ticket. I told him I needed one to Majestic, but he said he was a line checking inspector. He informed me that I had to pay a penalty for travelling without a ticket. I apologised and paid Rs 420,” Raj told media.

Raj alleged that once the ticket checking staff got off the bus, the conductor suddenly slapped him without provocation.

“When I asked him why, he hurled abuses at me. I shouted back, but when the bus reached Majestic, he refused to accompany me to the police station,” he added.

Complaint Lodged With Police

Raj dialed 112, after which the police escorted him to the BMTC office, where he registered a complaint. He later visited Upparpet police station but was informed that it would take an hour for the conductor to arrive. Since he had a performance scheduled the following day, Raj said he could not wait and left the station.

“The conductor should apologise. I am also waiting for BMTC’s response on what action will be taken,” Raj stated.

Incident Goes Viral On Social Media

The musician posted a video of the altercation and photos showing marks on his face. The video, in which fellow passengers can be heard condemning the assault, quickly went viral. Social media users demanded strict action, calling the incident an example of unacceptable behaviour by public service staff.

BMTC Confirms Inquiry

A BMTC official confirmed that around 7:45 pm, a line checking inspector boarded the bus (KA 57 F 4029) at Hebbal, issued a Rs 420 fine to Raj, and also handed a memo to the conductor for allowing a passenger without a ticket.

“This is considered dereliction of duty. The conductor could face penalties of up to Rs 1,000 or be transferred to another depot. However, after the inspector alighted at Guttahalli, the conductor allegedly slapped the passenger,” the official said.

The official also reminded that it is ultimately the duty of passengers to purchase a ticket immediately after boarding a bus.

Social Media Backlash

The incident sparked debate online, with many users criticising the conductor’s behaviour.

“This was an assault, plain and simple. No excuses,” one user wrote.

Others slammed attempts to drag a language or regional angle into the controversy.

“Why bring up Hindi vs Kannada here? Nationalism isn’t proved by speaking Hindi. This is about misconduct, not language,” read a top Reddit comment.

Auto drivers were also mentioned in viral discussions, with some users alleging they misuse language politics.