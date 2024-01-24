Boy missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru found unharmed at Hyderabad

12-year-old Parinav, missing from Whitefield, Bengaluru, was found in Nampally, Hyderabad. A collaborative effort involving citizens, civic groups, and law enforcement led to his discovery. A Bengaluru resident identified him at Nampally metro station on January 24, and he was handed over to railway authorities. Parinav's family in Vijayanagar received relief as he was confirmed healthy. The reasons behind his unexpected journey to Hyderabad are unclear.

The 12-year-old boy who went missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru has been located at Nampally in Hyderabad. The young boy, identified as Parinav and a student of Deens Academy, Gunjur branch, had gone missing last Sunday after leaving his tutorial classes.

Parinav's disappearance had caused considerable distress in the community, sparking a collaborative effort among concerned citizens, civic groups, and law enforcement to locate him. The anxious search reached a joyous conclusion when he was identified by a Bengaluru resident at the Nampally metro station on January 24 and promptly handed over to Nampally railway authorities.

As the news of Parinav's safe recovery spread, his family got relief in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru. His parents were alerted immediately, and a phone call confirmed that Parinav was healthy and unharmed. However, the circumstances surrounding his unexpected journey to Hyderabad remain unclear.