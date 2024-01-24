Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Boy missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru found unharmed at Hyderabad

    12-year-old Parinav, missing from Whitefield, Bengaluru, was found in Nampally, Hyderabad. A collaborative effort involving citizens, civic groups, and law enforcement led to his discovery. A Bengaluru resident identified him at Nampally metro station on January 24, and he was handed over to railway authorities. Parinav's family in Vijayanagar received relief as he was confirmed healthy. The reasons behind his unexpected journey to Hyderabad are unclear.

    Boy missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru found unharmed at Hyderabad vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    The 12-year-old boy who went missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru has been located at Nampally in Hyderabad. The young boy, identified as Parinav and a student of Deens Academy, Gunjur branch, had gone missing last Sunday after leaving his tutorial classes.

    Parinav's disappearance had caused considerable distress in the community, sparking a collaborative effort among concerned citizens, civic groups, and law enforcement to locate him. The anxious search reached a joyous conclusion when he was identified by a Bengaluru resident at the Nampally metro station on January 24 and promptly handed over to Nampally railway authorities.

    As the news of Parinav's safe recovery spread, his family got relief in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru. His parents were alerted immediately, and a phone call confirmed that Parinav was healthy and unharmed. However, the circumstances surrounding his unexpected journey to Hyderabad remain unclear.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: 12 year old girl commits suicide by jumping from 29th floor at Begur vkp

    Bengaluru: 12 year old girl commits suicide by jumping from 29th floor at Begur

    Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole vkp

    Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Scammer offers Christain institute members with juice laced with drugs, steal Rs 1 crore in Mandya vkp

    Karnataka: Scammers offer Christian institute members with juice laced with drugs, steal Rs 1 crore in Mandya

    Karnataka: State govt demands priest Hiremagaluru Kannan to return 10 years salary

    Karnataka: State govt demands priest Hiremagaluru Kannan to return 10 years salary

    Karnataka High Court grants protection to 9 acres of land near Bengaluru airport vkp

    Karnataka High Court grants protection to 9 acres of land near Bengaluru airport

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu natives dies in elephant attack in Idukki anr

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu natives dies in elephant attack in Idukki

    Bengaluru: 12 year old girl commits suicide by jumping from 29th floor at Begur vkp

    Bengaluru: 12 year old girl commits suicide by jumping from 29th floor at Begur

    Kerala: Opposition organisations to hold strike demanding DA dues today rkn

    Kerala: Opposition organisations to hold strike demanding DA dues today

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah over clashes during Rahul Gandhi yatra in Assam gcw

    Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah over clashes during Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Assam

    Rani Mukherji gave THIS advice to Saif Ali Khan when he was dating Kareena Kapoor ATG

    Rani Mukherji gave THIS advice to Saif Ali Khan when he was dating Kareena Kapoor

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon