    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured

    A massive explosion in a Delhi woman's house in Yelahanka LBS Layout, Bengaluru, initially thought to be a cylinder blast, was later revealed to be caused by a gas leak. Six individuals from the affected house were injured and hospitalized. The gas had accumulated overnight, and when the woman switched on the lights in the morning, it ignited. The impact affected five houses, causing severe structural damage and leaving two individuals in critical condition.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    In a shocking incident early this morning, a massive explosion occurred in a house belonging to a Delhi-based woman in Yelahanka LBS Layout, Bengaluru. The blast not only resulted in severe damage to the woman's residence but also impacted five neighbouring houses. Six individuals from the affected house sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to Yelahanka Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

    Initially, authorities speculated that the explosion was caused by a cylinder blast. However, the situation took an unexpected turn as the investigation unfolded. While the cylinders in the house remained intact, it was revealed that the explosion might have been triggered by a gas leak.

    Residents reported that a gas leak occurred overnight, with all the front doors of the houses closed, preventing the gas from dissipating. In the compact living spaces, the leaked gas permeated throughout. When the Delhi-based woman woke up in the morning and switched on the lights, the accumulated gas potentially ignited, resulting in a catastrophic explosion.

    Afroz, one of the injured individuals, recounted the terrifying ordeal, stating that the incident occurred around 7:10 am. He described being electrocuted due to a short circuit and falling as the explosion unfolded. Afroz emphasized that the impact was felt across five houses, leaving seven people injured, with two individuals in critical condition.

    The severity of the blast caused extensive damage to the interconnected walls of the houses. The force of the explosion was such that even neighbouring houses experienced structural damage. Alongside the injuries sustained, two individuals are being treated in the ICU for severe burns.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
