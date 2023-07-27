Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to join WCCF, ‘city festival’ likely to be held in December

     

    Bengaluru becomes the first Indian city to join the World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF). The forum aims to promote cultural significance in cities for future prosperity. Bengaluru's inclusive and globalized culture, alongside its tech prominence, impressed the WCCF. The Unboxing BLR foundation will work to showcase the city's vibrant cultural heritage. 

    Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to join WCCF, 'city festival' likely to be held in December vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Bengaluru has been tagged along with another crown to its name, being the first Indian city to join World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF). WCCF is a forum, founded by London’s Mayor in the year 2012. It’s a global network connecting 40 cities, which share the cultural significance of the cities for the prosperity of the future.

    Bengaluru has joined a network of 40 cities all over the world. The cities include New York, Paris, Tokyo, Dubai, London and others. The WCCF works with the Unboxing BLR foundation to make the city more vibrant and reach the level of being a world-class city. The website of BLR states, “to curate, facilitate and catalyze activities to enable citizens and communities of Bengaluru to engage better with the city.”

    25,000 trees face the axe for proposed Bengaluru-Pune Expressway

    Bengaluru stood out in the forum, for its sheer commitment to an inclusive and globalised culture, stated Justine Simons, founder and the chairperson of WCCF, also deputy mayor of Culture and Creative Industries (London). 

    Justine Simons pointed out that Bengaluru is a rapidly growing city, recognized globally as a tech hub, and at the same time, it boasts a rich and diverse cultural heritage. She mentioned that there is a strong ambition and drive in Bengaluru to promote its cultural identity alongside its reputation as a technology centre. She believes that by combining the cultural and tech narratives, Bengaluru can further boost its economy and elevate its status as a prominent global city.

    Responding to the feat, the Chairperson of Unboxing BLR foundation, Prashanth Prakash stated that Bengaluru was a microcosm of a new aspirational India. He said that the best of Indian talent resides in Bengaluru.

    Karnataka HC rejects London court order directing KSRTC to compensate British couple for accident

    The city consists of a vibrant design and theatre community, including several museums and a cosmopolitan food culture. The foundation will concentrate on highlighting these aspects to WCCF in a structured manner, he added. 

    Meanwhile, a ‘city festival’ is expected to be organised by Prashanth Prakash and Malini Goyal, founder of Unboxing BLR in December for the occasion of Bengaluru joining the WCCF forum, and for the exchange of cultural learning.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Udupi incident vkp

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Udupi incident

    Karnataka increases KSRTC bus fares; check the new rates vkp

    Karnataka increases KSRTC bus fares; check the new rates

    Man who lost his wife and child in Bengaluru metro pillar mishap sues Karnataka govt and BMRCL for Rs 10 crore vkp

    Man who lost his wife and child in Bengaluru metro pillar mishap sues Karnataka govt and BMRCL for Rs 10 crore

    Karnataka HC rejects London court order directing KSRTC to compensate British couple for accident vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects London court order directing KSRTC to compensate British couple for accident

    Karnataka Monsoon: DyCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru's war room vkp

    Karnataka Monsoon: DyCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru’s war room

    Recent Stories

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts assets in SEXIEST denim on denim look; see searing pictures vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts assets in SEXIEST denim on denim look; see searing pictures

    Football Kylian Mbappe rejects Al Hilal's offer amidst speculation of free transfer to Real Madrid osf

    Kylian Mbappe rejects Al Hilal's offer amidst speculation of free transfer to Real Madrid

    5 easy tips to get a good night sleep mis

    5 easy tips to get a good night sleep

    Desert Rose to Tulips: 7 flowers that grow in the Middle East ATG

    Desert Rose to Tulips: 7 flowers that grow in the Middle East

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon