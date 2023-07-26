25,000 trees face the axe for proposed Bengaluru-Pune Expressway

The NHAI plans a Bengaluru-Pune expressway, needing 20,000 acres of land in Karnataka and Maharashtra. It aims to reduce travel time and boost economic flow, but environmentalists express concerns about ecosystem destruction. The project may take 2.5 years to complete and cost Rs 55,072 crore.

National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has estimated around 20,000 acres of land should be acquired in Karnataka for the 719.26 km-long Bengaluru-Pune expressway. This highway will cut down the travel time between Pune and Bengaluru by approximately seven hours. The expressway passes through three districts of Maharashtra and nine districts of Karnataka.

About 383 acres of forest land in Karnataka is required for this new project, stated NHAI. This expressway will be built along six lanes, with some additional space to be upgraded for eight lanes. Karnataka will lose 12,355 acres and Maharashtra will lose 7,166 acres of land for this expressway.



The NHAI officials have proposed to reduce the damage made to the trees by building hundreds of flyovers and structures for the highway. This project will cost around Rs 55,072 crore and has been planned as a prime artery for economic flow.

The construction work will need 2.5 years to complete. Officials expect the work to be completed by the end of 2028 and open to the public.

The environmentalists are already raising their concerns regarding the project. "This road will destroy ecosystems and affect the livelihoods of the surrounding people. Instead of such plans, the government should focus on removing the unscientific infrastructure on the existing highways,” said Leo Saldanha, coordinator of the Environment support group (ESG).

However, one relief is that the highway does not destroy any protected sanctuary. The highway could pass through 12 km distance from the Koyna wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra. The project will go over 19 rivers, 53 canals and 123 water bodies, of which nine rivers and 36 canals are in Maharashtra.

Officials stated that trees will be planted along the highway. Bridges will be constructed for Vedavathi, Chikkahagari, Tungabhadra, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Krishna, Agrani, Chandanadi, Yarala, and Neera rivers along the expressway.

The NHAI has already submitted a report to the Ministry of Forest and Climate change department and stated, “This project will benefit both the states and reduce travel time. Expressway will surely bring development for both of the states” .