The Bangalore Development Authority has launched four major citizen-centric initiatives, covering property regularisation, marginal land allotment, deed registration drives, and incentive site distributions to boost urban development.

BDA Unveils Key Initiatives for Urban Development

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) presented four major citizen-centric initiatives and progress updates on eight significant urban development and infrastructure projects during a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Monday. The four initiatives focus on regularisation of unauthorised residential properties under Section 38(D) of the Bangalore Development Authority Act, 1976, allotment of marginal land to eligible site allottees, a special drive for registration of absolute sale deeds, and allotment of incentive sites.

Property Regularisation Under Section 38(D)

Under Section 38(D), eligible occupants will have an opportunity to regularise unauthorised residential properties on land acquired by the BDA through re-allotment. The provision was incorporated through a government notification dated May 28, 2020, along with the 2020 rules for allotment of unauthorised sites with buildings. It covers habitable houses constructed before July 10, 2008, on BDA-acquired land covered by a final notification and an approved acquisition award. The revised charges will be calculated based on the prevailing guidance value fixed by the Karnataka Revenue Department.

For non-corner sites, the charges have been revised as follows: 5 per cent of the current guidance value for sites up to 20x30, down from 10 per cent; 12.5 per cent for sites above 20x30 and up to 30x40, down from 25 per cent; and 20 per cent for sites above 30x40 and up to 40x60, down from 40 per cent. For sites above 40x60 and up to 50x80, the revised charge will be 25 per cent of the guidance value plus penalty, compared to the earlier 50 per cent plus penalty. For buildings on corner sites, twice the applicable amount will be payable.

The provision excludes buildings on land reserved for parks, playgrounds, open spaces or civic amenities; land required for roads or obstructing the proposed Ring Road alignment; land connected with national highways, bypass roads or mass rapid transit; stormwater drains, lakes or riverbeds; land beneath high-tension lines; and acquired land affected by disputes or interim court orders. The departmental note states that action will be initiated to remove unauthorised occupation if the benefit is not obtained within two years from the commencement of the BDA (Amendment) Act, 2026. Applications under Section 38(D) are being accepted, with December 15, 2026, set as the last date. Applications will be accepted only online in the future.

Applicants are required to submit copies of sale deeds from the original khatedar, an Encumbrance Certificate in Form 15 covering the period from the preliminary notification to the present, a photograph and signature attested by a Gazetted Officer, the latest property or revenue tax receipt, a self-declaration attested by a Notary, Khata certificate and extract, approved building plan, water and electricity connection work orders, and proof of residential address such as Aadhaar, voter ID or ration card. All documents and fees must be submitted online within two months of receiving the notice.

Marginal Land Allotment and Sale Deed Drives

The BDA is introducing an application-based process for allotment of marginal land, referring to small parcels of Authority-owned land located behind or beside sites already allotted by the Authority. The application deadline is December 17, 2026, and applications must be submitted within 30 days of publication of the BDA notification. The Authority will complete the allotment process within 60 days of receiving applications.

For sites in older layouts, excluding Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, allotted under the general allotment, alternate-site allotment and Special Incentive Scheme, the price will be based on the guidance value prevailing on the date of approval by the competent authority. For landowners compensated under the 60:40 arrangement, marginal land up to 600 square feet will be allotted at the prevailing guidance value on the date of approval. In cases of shortfall or refusal of excess extent, cash compensation equivalent to the prevailing guidance value will be provided. Marginal land adjoining the side or rear of an original BDA site, excluding corner sites, and additional area arising from measurement differences will also be priced at the prevailing guidance value on the date of approval. For sites in slum areas within BDA jurisdiction, the rate will be revised from the existing Rs 200 per square metre to 20 per cent of the prevailing guidance value per square metre.

The BDA will organise an Absolute Sale Deed Mela to facilitate registration for allottees whose 10-year lease periods have expired but who have not completed the registration process. The Authority has identified approximately 20,000 such allottees. Eligible applicants can submit applications along with site documents on or before December 17, 2026. The BDA will examine the applications and register the deeds within 60 days. The Mela will be organised subsequently after the application process.

Special Incentive Schemes

Under Government Order No. NAE 175 MNX 2020 (E), dated August 24, 2026, the BDA will allot residential sites under a Special Incentive Scheme to landowners who voluntarily consented to the acquisition of their land for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and received cash compensation. The allotment will be subject to verification that the landowners have not received compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and compliance with the Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Surrender of Land Rules, 1989. Eligible landowners will be allotted incentive sites in accordance with Government Order No. NAE 53 Bembhuswa 2011, dated August 11, 2011.

The BDA also presented updates on new residential layouts, transport infrastructure, the proposed Bengaluru Sky Deck and ongoing housing developments during the review meeting.

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