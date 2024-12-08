Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

The BBMP plans an 18.5 km Bengaluru Twin Tunnel Project from Hebbal to Silk Board, funded by a ₹19,000 crore loan with state guarantees. Financial bids are invited, and construction aims to ease traffic with a toll-based, high-speed, multi-lane tunnel road by 2027.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated plans to construct an 18.5 km-long tunnel road, aiming to address Bengaluru's persistent traffic congestion. Named the Bengaluru Twin Tunnel Project, this ambitious undertaking will connect Esteem Mall Junction in Hebbal to Silk Board Junction on Hosur Road.

To fund the project, BBMP has proposed taking a Rs 19,000 crore loan, guaranteed by the state government. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the experimental North-South Corridor has already been prepared, and initial construction work has commenced.



Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day!

BBMP has invited financial bids from banks and institutions registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or relevant authorities. These institutions must have a minimum of five years of experience in providing loans. The civic body has emphasized that the state government will guarantee the loans, although the decision on collateral is pending further discussions.

The loan repayment terms are flexible, allowing BBMP to repay the amount fully or partially at any time without prepayment conditions. BBMP plans to withdraw the first instalment after April 1, 2025, and the full loan amount by December 31, 2027.

Interested financial institutions have until December 19 to submit their bids, specifying the loan amount and interest rates. Queries related to the bidding process will be addressed from December 9 to December 11, followed by a preliminary meeting on December 16 at the Special Commissioner of Finance Department's office. Bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes by 4 PM on December 19.



Viral video: Bengaluru man drives around with pet dogs on car roof, arrested (WATCH)

The proposed tunnel road will have three lanes in each direction and will include toll collection facilities. The route will traverse through key areas, including Mekhri Circle, Palace Road, Golf Course Road, Chalukya Circle, Cubbon Park, KH Road, Lalbagh, and Jayanagar.

Vehicles using the tunnel can travel at speeds between 40 to 135 km/h. There will be designated entry and exit points at Esteem Mall Junction, Palace Road, Golf Course Road in Hebbal, Ashoka Pillar, and Silk Board Junction. The design includes one-way traffic on the three-lane lower-level and two-lane upper-level roads.

Latest Videos