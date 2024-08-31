Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Traffic police resume towing after 3-year hiatus; 300 cases registered on Day 1

    After a three-year pause, Bengaluru's traffic police resumed towing operations, recording over 300 cases on the first day in Gandhinagar. The reintroduction, focused on the Upparapet area, follows the opening of a parking complex, with fines imposed but no towing charges during this period.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    After a three-year pause, the Bengaluru traffic police have reintroduced towing operations in the city, with the first day seeing over 300 cases recorded in Gandhinagar alone on Friday.

    Joint Commissioner of Traffic, M.N. Anucheth, informed Kannadaprabha daily that towing operations have been restricted to the Upparapet traffic police station area. This decision follows the recent opening of a massive parking complex at Freedom Park, which led the government to ban roadside parking within a 2-kilometer radius of the area. With the new parking facility, vehicles left on the streets in this zone are now subject to fines.

    Country-made explosive kills 18-year-old boy in Hoskote, Bengaluru outskirts; probe underway

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has provided two towing vehicles to the Upparapet traffic station to enforce the no-parking rules. As a result, towing operations began on Friday, focusing on clearing illegally parked vehicles, particularly in Gandhinagar and other areas under the Upparapet station’s jurisdiction.

    The officials clarified that while fines will be imposed for illegal parking, no additional towing charges will be applied during this period. The towing service aims to clear congested streets, ensuring smoother traffic flow and better adherence to parking regulations.

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs: ‘Comply with guidelines by September 15 or face license revoke'

    The decision to resume towing comes after a period during the BJP government when towing operations were halted due to public backlash against the behaviour of towing crew members. The resumption of these operations indicates a renewed focus on traffic management and the enforcement of parking laws in Bengaluru.

    Residents are advised to utilize the new parking complex at Freedom Park and avoid parking on the streets in the restricted areas, as vehicles found in violation will face penalties.

