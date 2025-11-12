Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi is gearing up for the grand Kadalekai Parishe from November 17 to 21. The historic fair will feature Hassanamba-style decorations, cultural festivities, and special pujas, drawing over 5 lakh devotees.

Bengaluru: The city is preparing for one of its most cherished traditional fairs, the Kadalekai Parishe, which will be celebrated in a grand manner this year from November 17 to 21. The historic event, held annually in Basavanagudi, attracts lakhs of devotees and visitors who come to seek blessings at the Dodda Basavana and Dodda Ganapathi temples in Bengaluru.

This year’s celebrations will feature temple decorations inspired by the Hassanamba Temple Festival of Hassan, adding a new visual appeal to the centuries-old tradition.

Preparatory Meeting Held at Dodda Basavana Temple

A preparatory meeting chaired by Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy was held at the Dodda Basavana Temple to review arrangements for the fair. Officials discussed a wide range of topics, including the inauguration ceremony, temple decorations, security measures, the Teppotsava (float festival), and ensuring a plastic-free event.

The Kadalekai Parishe will be inaugurated on November 17 at 10 am, which coincides with the last Monday of the Kartika month, at the Basavanna Temple in Basavanagudi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are expected to inaugurate the fair.

Five Decorated Bulls to Mark the Start of the Fair

As per tradition, the fair will begin with a special puja for five decorated bulls brought to the temple. Initially, there were plans to bring 21 bulls, but due to space constraints, the number was reduced to five.

Officials also decided to extend decorative lighting beyond Basavanagudi Road to neighbouring streets, enhancing the festive atmosphere throughout the area.

Over Five Lakh Visitors Expected

Authorities are preparing for a large turnout, with over five lakh visitors expected to attend this year’s fair. The police department will deploy adequate personnel, including marshals, and install CCTV cameras to ensure safety and prevent untoward incidents.

Essential facilities such as drinking water, emergency medical services, and toilets will also be arranged for the convenience of visitors.

Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by MLA Ravi Subramanya, former MLC UB Venkatesh, leader KM Nagaraj, former corporator Katte Satya, West Zone Commissioner KV Rajendra, and officials from various departments.