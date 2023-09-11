Bengaluru bandh: Read airport advisory, BMTC and Namma metro step-up services 

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, representing 32 unions, has called for a citywide strike in Bengaluru due to unmet demands from the state's transport department. Approximately nine lakh private commercial vehicles are expected to stay off the roads during the strike. The strike is in response to concerns about revenue loss following the 'Shakti' scheme's introduction, offering free travel for women in non-premium government buses.

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association, representing 32 unions, has announced a citywide 'bandh' in Bengaluru scheduled for Monday. This move comes in response to the state's transport department failing to meet the 28 demands presented by the association within the deadline, which was set for August 31st.

Approximately nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, corporate cars, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, are expected to stay off the roads during the strike. However, it's important to note that emergency services and essential daily transportation will continue without interruption. Some schools have also decided to declare a holiday due to the anticipated disruptions.



The federation has expressed concerns about losing more than 40% of its revenue following the introduction of the 'Shakti' scheme. This scheme, initiated by the Congress government after coming to power, offers free travel for women in non-premium government buses.

To mitigate the impact of the strike, the Siddaramaiah government has arranged for additional buses to operate on various routes. Nevertheless, commuters should be prepared for potential inconveniences, especially during the busy hours on Monday.

The Bengaluru Airport has issued a passenger advisory related to the private vehicles association bandh today in the city. The official Platform X (formerly Twitter) handle of Bengaluru airport has tweeted, “Due to the one-day Bengaluru bandh protest on September 11, 2023, all modes of public transport will be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport. Passengers are requested to follow the media releases from transport authorities for updates.”



BMRCL to run metro every 5 minutes throughout the day

As the private transport union initiated a strike, the capital city has witnessed disruptions in private bus, auto, Ola, and Uber services, causing inconvenience for residents. In response, commuters have turned to the metro system (Namma Metro) as an alternative, resulting in an upsurge in passenger numbers.

Taking note of the increased demand, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to enhance the frequency of metro trains. Previously, the metro ran every five minutes during peak hours, but now, BMRCL has decided to maintain this frequency throughout the day, even during non-peak hours.