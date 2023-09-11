Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru bandh: Read airport advisory, BMTC and Namma metro step-up services 

    The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, representing 32 unions, has called for a citywide strike in Bengaluru due to unmet demands from the state's transport department. Approximately nine lakh private commercial vehicles are expected to stay off the roads during the strike. The strike is in response to concerns about revenue loss following the 'Shakti' scheme's introduction, offering free travel for women in non-premium government buses.

    Bengaluru bandh: Read airport advisory, BMTC and Namma metro step-up services vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association, representing 32 unions, has announced a citywide 'bandh' in Bengaluru scheduled for Monday. This move comes in response to the state's transport department failing to meet the 28 demands presented by the association within the deadline, which was set for August 31st.

    Approximately nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, corporate cars, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, are expected to stay off the roads during the strike. However, it's important to note that emergency services and essential daily transportation will continue without interruption. Some schools have also decided to declare a holiday due to the anticipated disruptions.

    Bengaluru's unpredictable traffic: Helicopter surprise stalls road, social media buzz follows

    The federation has expressed concerns about losing more than 40% of its revenue following the introduction of the 'Shakti' scheme. This scheme, initiated by the Congress government after coming to power, offers free travel for women in non-premium government buses.

    To mitigate the impact of the strike, the Siddaramaiah government has arranged for additional buses to operate on various routes. Nevertheless, commuters should be prepared for potential inconveniences, especially during the busy hours on Monday.

    Bengaluru airport issues ‘Passenger Advisory’

    The Bengaluru Airport has issued a passenger advisory related to the private vehicles association bandh today in the city. The official Platform X (formerly Twitter) handle of Bengaluru airport has tweeted, “Due to the one-day Bengaluru bandh protest on September 11, 2023, all modes of public transport will be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport. Passengers are requested to follow the media releases from transport authorities for updates.”

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade

    BMRCL to run metro every 5 minutes throughout the day

    As the private transport union initiated a strike, the capital city has witnessed disruptions in private bus, auto, Ola, and Uber services, causing inconvenience for residents. In response, commuters have turned to the metro system (Namma Metro) as an alternative, resulting in an upsurge in passenger numbers.

    Taking note of the increased demand, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to enhance the frequency of metro trains. Previously, the metro ran every five minutes during peak hours, but now, BMRCL has decided to maintain this frequency throughout the day, even during non-peak hours.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case

    Congress downplays BJP-JDS alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha Election

    Congress downplays BJP-JDS alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha Election

    Attempt made to kidnap student from Davangere University premises, mother was one of the abducters (WATCH) vkp

    Attempt made to kidnap student from Davangere University premises, mother was one of the abducters

    Karnataka govt to mandate usage of Kannada in all banks vkp

    Karnataka govt to mandate usage of Kannada in all banks

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace vkp

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace

    Recent Stories

    tennis US Open 2023: Medvedev's question to oldest Grand Slam champion Djokovic leaves crowd in splits - WATCH snt

    US Open 2023: Medvedev's question to oldest Grand Slam champion Djokovic leaves crowd in splits - WATCH

    Chandy Oommen enters Kerala Assembly, takes oath as Puthupally MLA anr

    Chandy Oommen enters Kerala Assembly, takes oath as Puthupally MLA

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and many more congratulate PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit RBA

    Jawan star Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay and many more congratulate PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit

    Noted Hollywood star Chris Evans gets married to girlfriend Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony vma

    Chris Evans marries girlfriend Alba Baptista in private ceremony; Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner attend

    tennis 24 and counting: Djokovic explains 'Mamba Forever' tribute to Kobe Bryant after US Open 2023 win - WATCH snt

    24 and counting: Djokovic explains 'Mamba Forever' tribute to Kobe Bryant after US Open 2023 win - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon