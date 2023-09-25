Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Bandh explained: Why city is shutting down on Sept 26, what will be closed and more

    The Bengaluru city braces for a disruptive bandh on Tuesday led by the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee, fervently opposing the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. This protest is poised to disrupt numerous essential services in the state capital. Notably, this marks the second bandh in a single week, with pro-Kannada organizations, under the leadership of Vatal Nagaraj, planning another shutdown on the 29th.
     

    Bengaluru Bandh explained: Why city is shutting down on Sept 26, what will be closed and more
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    The Karnataka Water Conservation Committee, led by Shanthakumar Kuruburu and backed by 92 organizations, has called for the bandh on September 26. However, over 20 pro-Kannada organizations, including Vatal Nagaraj's Party, have opted for a state-wide bandh on the 29th. This decision underscores the significance attached to the Cauvery issue among farmer leaders and pro-Kannada groups.

    The impending bandh has garnered support from various associations, potentially leading to the closure of many industries, including auto and taxi services, which could bring the bustling city of Bengaluru to a standstill.

    Amidst this uncertainty, a meeting is scheduled on Monday to address the confusion surrounding the bandh. Pro-Kannada organizations led by Vatal Nagaraj, along with Shanthakumar, have been invited. This meeting aims to harmonize efforts and determine whether both factions will hold the bandh on the same day or if Bengaluru residents will face two separate shutdowns in a single week.

    The underlying issue remains the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery Water Control Committee is set to meet on Tuesday, prompting the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee to call for the bandh to exert pressure on the committee and related authorities. Pro-Kannada organizations are also planning a state-wide bandh on September 29, amplifying the potential impact.
    Bengaluru bandh on September 26 over Cauvery dispute; transport services likely to be hit

    What to Expect (Disruptions):
    - Partial suspension of BMTC buses
    - Ola-Uber autos and cabs not operational
    - Markets affected due to support from APMC employees
    - Closure of jewelry shops, disruption in movie and serial shootings
    - Private schools may not function adequately

    What to Continue (Operational):
    - Hotels
    - School-College
    - Medical stores
    - Hopcoms
    - KSRTC buses (to some extent)
    - Some markets

    Key Highlights of the Bengaluru Bandh:
    - Massive protest march from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle on September 26 at 11 am
    - Demand for cancellation of Cauvery Water Control Committee and Cauvery Water Management Authority during the protest
    - Advocacy for the immediate halt of water supply to Tamil Nadu
    - Full support from 92 organizations, along with moral support from over 20 organizations

    In an effort to avoid dual bandhs, leaders from both factions are expected to hold discussions and strive for a unified approach, prioritizing the interests of farmers and addressing the contentious Cauvery river water issue.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Karnataka govt made mistake in releasing water to Tamil Nadu': Congress MLA Narendraswamy vkp

    'Karnataka govt made mistake in releasing water to Tamil Nadu': Congress MLA Narendraswamy

    Fraud Using Sudhamurthy's Name Unveiled, Complaint Filed Against Two Women at Jayanagar Police Station

    Fraud Using Sudhamurthy's Name Unveiled, Complaint Filed Against Two Women at Jayanagar Police Station

    Cauvery river debate intensifies: Karnataka politics grapples with equitable water sharing

    Cauvery river debate intensifies: Karnataka politics grapples with equitable water sharing

    Cauvery dispute strike to hit Bengaluru on Tuesday: A look at what's open, what's closed AJR

    Cauvery dispute strike to hit Bengaluru on September 26: A look at what's open, what's closed

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets? vkp

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets?

    Recent Stories

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Australia ATG

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Australia

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Check out AMAZING bank discounts and offers on iPhone other smartphones teased gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Check out AMAZING bank discounts and offers on iPhone, other smartphones teased

    Selena Gomez's recent video of joking about 'being single' goes VIRAL; netizens give mixed reactions vma

    Selena Gomez's recent video of joking about 'being single' goes VIRAL; netizens give mixed reactions

    PM Modi accuses Congress of making Madhya Pradesh 'bimaru' at Karyakarta Mahakumbh AJR

    PM Modi accuses Congress of making Madhya Pradesh 'bimaru rajya' at Karyakarta Mahakumbh

    7 simple ways to be successful RBA EAI

    7 simple ways to be successful

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon