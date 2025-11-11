A Bengaluru signboard showing fines in Kannada and English differently has gone viral on social media, sparking humour, criticism, and debate over language errors in government boards and the declining respect for Kannada.

Bengaluru: The Kannada language, long celebrated as a symbol of Karnataka’s cultural heritage, is quietly losing ground in urban centres like Bengaluru. In many social and professional circles, speaking Kannada is often viewed as old-fashioned, while proficiency in English is regarded as a sign of modernity and upward mobility. This shift has deeply influenced families, with parents increasingly prioritising English over their mother tongue for their children. Ironically, while many proudly admit that their children cannot speak Kannada, they are quick to worry if their children lack fluency in English. The trend has even seeped into schools, where some reportedly penalise students for speaking Kannada, widening the generational gap. Today, the survival of Kannada in the city faces a real challenge amidst the pressures of modern urban life.

Viral Signboard Sparks Debate

Amidst this linguistic irony, a new signboard in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. Such incidents highlight the frequent errors that occur when government boards are prepared without proper proofreading, particularly when tools like Google Translate are used to convert English text into Kannada. Though seemingly minor, these blunders strike a chord with Kannadigas, who are already concerned about the declining use and respect for their mother tongue. Encountering such mistakes often leaves people frustrated and even disheartened about the current state of Kannada.

Kannada and English Fines on Board Don’t Match

The viral signboard, reportedly from Banashankari, instructs the public not to spit in public. However, the fine mentioned on the board presents an amusing yet striking discrepancy: the Kannada text states a fine of 500 rupees, while the English translation mentions only 100 rupees. This glaring inconsistency on a simple traffic sign has sparked widespread debate online. Netizens are jokingly asking how one would even “spit in English” and questioning whether the error was an innocent mistake or a deliberate alteration. As of now, it remains unclear whether the discrepancy was accidental or intentional.

Netizens Respond with Humour and Criticism

The board also states, “For complaints, contact the Assistant Traffic Manager,” confirming that it is an official government-issued sign. Once the photograph circulated online, social media users quickly began poking fun at it. Comments ranged from, “Please give a discount to Kannadigas too,” to sarcastic queries about fines for spitting on food or other absurd scenarios. Some even jokingly asked whether spitting in languages other than Kannada or English would be exempt from fines. Overall, the incident has sparked a mix of amusement, criticism, and reflection on how language is treated in Bengaluru’s public spaces.