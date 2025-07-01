Bengaluru auto fares are set to increase after four years, with the minimum fare rising from ₹30 to ₹36 and per-km rates from ₹15 to ₹18. Auto unions demand a ₹40 minimum fare amid rising fuel costs and living expenses.

Bengaluru: The cost of essential commodities continues to rise in Karnataka. From registration fees and milk prices to metro fares, residents are facing a series of price hikes. After the recent ban on bike taxis led to increased auto fares, Bengaluru residents are now bracing for yet another blow; a formal hike in auto rickshaw fares is on the way, with an official order expected soon.

What will the new auto fares be in Bengaluru?

Currently, the minimum auto fare in Bengaluru is ₹30. Under the new proposal, this base fare will increase to ₹36, covering the first 1.9 kilometres. The per-kilometre fare will also go up from ₹15 to ₹18.

First fare revision in four years

This is the first fare revision since 2021, when the base fare was raised to ₹30. Auto drivers have been consistently demanding a hike, citing the rising cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance. According to sources, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has approved the fare increase, and a final order will be issued once Chief Minister Siddaramaiah signs off on it.

Auto unions demand ₹40 as minimum fare

The Auto Rickshaw Union has submitted a request to increase the minimum fare to ₹40, along with a per-kilometer rate of ₹20. Union leaders argue that this rate better reflects the inflation and cost pressures faced by auto drivers.

Peace Auto Union calls for rounded fares

The Peace Auto Union has raised concerns about the proposed ₹36 fare, stating that it would create difficulties in returning change. They insist the minimum fare should be rounded up to ₹40, not only to address the change issue but also to ensure a more substantial financial relief for drivers.