Toll rates at Bengaluru's Attibele and Electronic City plazas have increased by ₹5 from today. Revised rates apply to cars, autos, buses, and multi-axle vehicles. Hike approved by Bengaluru Elevated Tollway Company.

Bengaluru: Starting Tuesday, vehicles passing through two major toll plazas on Hosur Road — Attibele and Electronic City — will face increased toll charges. The Bengaluru Elevated Tollway Company has officially revised daily, monthly, and annual toll rates across vehicle categories.

Revised toll rates for different vehicle types

At the Electronic City toll plaza, the revised rates are as follows:

Cars, jeeps, and light motor vehicles:

One-way: ₹60 → ₹65

Two-way: ₹85 → ₹90

Buses and lorries:

One-way: ₹170 → ₹175

Multi-axle vehicles:

One-way: ₹345 → ₹350

At the Attibele toll plaza, the revised rates are:

Cars: ₹35 → ₹40

Light motor vehicles and mini-buses: ₹60 → ₹65

Trucks and buses: ₹120 → ₹125

Large multi-axle vehicles: ₹260 → ₹265

Why are tolls collected?

Toll charges are collected by the government to fund the construction and maintenance of national and state highways, bridges, and tunnels. However, under the National Highways Act, certain categories of people and vehicles are exempt from paying tolls due to their official status or frequent usage.

Who is exempt under the National Highways Act?

Some individuals and vehicles that are exempt from toll payments include:

Vehicles used by the president, Prime Minister, and other high constitutional authorities

Emergency vehicles (ambulances, fire trucks, etc.)

Local residents within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza (eligible for discounted local monthly passes)

Future of toll collection: GPS-based system under planning

To improve transparency and fairness in toll collection, the central government and NHAI are working on a system where tolls will be charged based on the exact distance travelled, using GPS technology.

This system will automatically deduct tolls according to the kilometres travelled, whether 2 km or 200 km, offering a more precise and equitable tolling mechanism. The existing FASTag system has already helped make toll payments more efficient and transparent.