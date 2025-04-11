Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway update: NHAI plans NH-75 link, 68 km now toll-free

Read Full Gallery

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on an infrastructure upgrade that will greatly benefit drivers heading to Andhra Pradesh. Plans are underway to build an 18 km connector road linking the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway with the Bangalore-Kolar Highway (NH-75). This new route will benefit cities near the Andhra border like Chittoor and Tirupati. This will improve interstate connectivity and travel convenience.

68-km Karnataka Expressway Open Without Toll Currently, the 68-km expressway section from Hoskote to Bethamangala (KGF) within Karnataka is operational. It is open to the public free of charge because expressway construction in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is not yet complete. While this newly opened route offers speed and ease, the current lack of a proper final connection forces drivers to use short, unpaved village roads to continue their journey. This often causes delays and inconvenience.

Plan to Improve Local Roads and Improve Connectivity To address the last-mile connectivity issue, NHAI has proposed upgrading local roads, including district and village-level roads. The proposed 18-km connector road will connect the expressway to the Sundarapalayam and Mulbagal areas on NH-75. An NHAI official has confirmed that this project aims to facilitate the travel experience and eventually pave the way for toll collection once full connectivity is achieved. This measure will help increase traffic volume and improve the use of the expressway.

Despite the Entry Ban, Two-Wheeler Riders Violate the Rules Despite clear restrictions, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and tractors illegally use the expressway. Authorities have installed signs to prohibit these vehicles from entering. But this rule is still widely ignored. Police officers are currently working to raise awareness. But comprehensive enforcement measures such as automated fines or strict inspections have not yet been implemented.

Police Surveillance Arches, Road Report Awaited The expressway passes through three major zones: Bangalore Rural, Kolar, and KGF. KGF police have already set up warning checkpoints. Meanwhile, NHAI has requested a detailed report from the Kolar District Administrative Engineer outlining the necessary upgrades to improve local roads. This report is expected to play a key role in finalizing the road improvement plan to enhance the safety, ease of travel, and long-term use of the expressway network.

