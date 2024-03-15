Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Archbishop announces protest against CAA; calls for prayer, fasting on March 22

    Amidst concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Bengaluru's Archbishop calls for a day of prayers and fasting on March 22, protesting against the law's perceived threats to citizenship rights and democratic institutions. The Archbishop's office emphasizes the importance of prayer and fasting in pursuing truth, non-violence, and reconciliation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    Amidst rising concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Archbishop's office in Bengaluru has called upon the public to observe a day of prayers and fasting on March 22 as a mark of protest against the recently implemented law.

    The Archbishop of Bengaluru highlighted the perceived threats to the citizenship rights of millions of Indians, citing systematic efforts to deprive individuals of their rightful citizenship status. The statement further emphasized that such endeavours are part of a larger campaign orchestrated by divisive factions aimed at undermining the country's constitution.

    Expressing distress over the perceived erosion of democratic institutions and federal structures, the letter underscored concerns about the co-option of media and the alleged misuse of investigative agencies to target dissenting voices, according to a report published on a website.

    "It is in response to these alarming developments that the recent meeting of the CBCI in Bangalore has issued an appeal to the People of God to observe Friday, March 22, 2024, as a Day of Prayer and Fasting for peace and harmony in our Country," the communication stated.

    The Archbishop's office highlighted the significance of prayer and fasting as powerful tools in the pursuit of truth, non-violence, justice, and reconciliation amidst the challenges posed by falsehood, violence, and division.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
