Priyanka Mondal, a woman living in Bengaluru, attempted to spend a full day in the city on a tight budget of just Rs 500. By using the metro for travel and opting for simple meals, she successfully navigated the city's high costs and even saved Rs 200.

A woman from West Bengal living in Bengaluru has gained notice for attempting to spend a whole day in the city on a budget of only Rs 500. The experiment emphasises the difficulties of everyday costs in one of India's most costly cities, while also demonstrating how proper preparation may help. Priyanka Mondal, a Bengali resident of Bengaluru, sought to see if it was feasible to spend a full day in the city on a low budget. She added that she wanted to explore if one could handle meals, travel, and short holidays on a limited budget. She began her day with idlis and was pleased with the basic start. She used the subway to get about since it was less expensive than hiring a taxi. Throughout the day, she had a little tea break to keep herself going.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She claimed that lunch was the most difficult time for her because the meal expenses were rather expensive. She was astonished by the prices on the menu. Despite the obstacles, she was able to eat within her budget of Rs 120.

Mondal maintained control over her expenditures throughout the day. In the evening, she ate vada pav and drank tea. Then, recognising her budget was nearly depleted, she decided to go home. Despite the restricted cash, she completed the day and finally saved Rs 200, deeming her experiment a success.

Check Out Viral Video

Social Media Reactions

Priyanka's daily expenditure of Rs 500 astounded social media users. According to one user, "You can visit Bangaluru India canteen and eat food for Rs 30."

Another person said, "I also do the same thing." Another user wrote, “This is actually impressive, especially in Bengaluru where even a coffee costs a lot.” Another commented, “Metro is the real hero here, otherwise ₹500 would not be enough.”