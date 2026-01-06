Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) plans a new transit system to help passengers move faster between terminals. BIAL has invited bids for design consultancy, marking a step toward India’s first automated inter-terminal passenger transport system.

Passengers travelling through Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru may soon find it easier and faster to move between terminals, with plans underway to introduce an Automated People Mover (APM). Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the airport, has invited bids for design consultancy services for the proposed system, marking a key step towards modernising inter-terminal connectivity at one of India’s busiest airports.

What Is an Automated People Mover?

Automated People Movers are driverless, rail-based transport systems designed for short-distance, high-frequency travel. Widely used at major international airports, theme parks and large institutional campuses, APMs typically operate using monorail technology or rubber-tyred systems. They enable efficient, safe and continuous movement of passengers, significantly reducing transfer times between terminals.

Several leading airports in countries such as the United States, China, Malaysia and Singapore have already adopted these systems as part of their internal transport infrastructure.

First-of-Its-Kind System in India

Plans to introduce an APM at KIA were first announced in December 2023. Once implemented, Bengaluru airport will become the first in India to operate an automated inter-terminal transit system. At present, passengers travelling between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 rely on electric shuttle buses for transfers, which can be affected by road congestion and weather conditions.

The proposed APM is expected to offer a faster, more reliable and passenger-friendly alternative, particularly as the airport continues to witness rising traffic volumes.

Parallel Plans for Ultra-Luxury Airport Hotel

In a separate development, BIAL’s subsidiary, Bangalore Airport Hotel Limited (BAHL), has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint consultants to conduct a feasibility study for developing an ultra-luxury hotel within the airport premises. The project aims to assess the commercial and operational viability of expanding hospitality offerings at the airport.

When contacted about timelines for both projects, BIAL declined to comment, stating that details would be shared only after the tendering process is completed.