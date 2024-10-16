Bengaluru rains: Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc, wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park (WATCH)

A heavy 18-hour downpour in Bengaluru caused widespread flooding, submerged vehicles, and traffic chaos. Key areas were waterlogged, including Majestic and Bellandur. A landslide at Manyata Tech Park led to road closures. Meteorologists warned of more rain, with 228% above-average rainfall recorded.

A heavy downpour lasting nearly 18 hours from late Monday night has left Bengaluru drenched and disrupted life across the city. Residents woke up to flooded streets, submerged vehicles, and traffic chaos as water flowed like rivers on major roads, causing severe disruptions. Many areas in the city were left shivering due to the cold, overcast weather that persisted throughout the day.

The relentless rainfall affected business operations as people struggled to navigate waterlogged roads. Vehicles parked in apartment basements were submerged, leading to property damage. Meteorologists have warned of further heavy rain for the next two to three days, caused by a collapse in air pressure over the South Bengal sub-ocean. They predict similar conditions that could make daily life more difficult in the days ahead.



City waterlogged, traffic disruptions reported

Several key areas of the city, including Majestic, Vidyaranyapura, Koramangala, Yelahanka, Devanahalli, Hennur Cross, Jakkur, and Thanisandra, experienced heavy rainfall. Roads in northern and southern Bengaluru, such as Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, Vijayanagar, Chandra Layout, Nagarbhavi, Kengeri Upanagar, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, were inundated, causing significant trouble for motorists.

In Parappana Agrahara, the main road was flooded with two feet of water, making travel extremely difficult. Bellandur Lake Road was similarly affected, while muddy roads and large potholes caused vehicles to get stuck. Traffic jams stretched over two kilometres in some areas as many vehicles broke down, leaving commuters stranded.

Traffic chaos on the Airport road

Waterlogging was severe on Murugesh Palya, Bellandur Main Road, where more than 10 vehicles, including cars and bikes, were stuck. The Kodagehalli underpass saw up to five feet of standing water, trapping a TT vehicle in the process. On Kempegowda International Airport Road, traffic came to a standstill for hours, especially near Hunasamaranahalli, frustrating commuters. Many took to the social media platform 'X' to express their concerns over the traffic gridlock.

Wall collapses at Manyata Tech Park

The ongoing rain also caused a significant landslide at Manyata Tech Park. A section of land, about 20 feet wide, collapsed along with a retaining wall near Gate No. 2 of the park, leading to the road's closure. The wall collapsed as construction work was being carried out nearby, including excavation activities that might have contributed to the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but vehicular traffic has been prohibited on the affected road for safety reasons.



228% more rainfall than average

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the BBMP central office control room on Tuesday to address the rain-related issues that the city is currently facing. During an online meeting with zonal officials, Shivakumar discussed the need for better rain disaster management, control room operations, and cleanliness drives. He assured the public that measures would be taken to address problems with Rajkaluve (stormwater drains) and low-lying areas.

Shivakumar further revealed that Bengaluru received 228% more rain than the average rainfall in a single day due to the fall in atmospheric pressure. He advised citizens to remain cautious over the next few days, as more heavy rain is expected to hit the city.

