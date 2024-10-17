Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: BACL to open business park at Airport city; Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created

    Bangalore Airport City Limited (BACL) is developing a 2 million square feet "Business Park" at Kempegowda International Airport, aiming to create 3.5 lakh jobs and contribute $50 billion to Bengaluru's economy. The project emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and connectivity, positioning Bengaluru as a global GCC hub.

    Bengaluru BACL to open business park at Airport city Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), has initiated the ambitious "Business Park" project by acquiring 2 million square feet of land. This development aims to position Bengaluru as a global hub in the Global Capacity Center (GCC) sector, generating around 3.5 lakh jobs and contributing $50 billion to the economy.

    The Business Park is part of Bangalore Airport City, located within the Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) premises. The city is being developed as a mixed-use destination featuring business parks, educational and healthcare centres, research and development (R&D) hubs, and various entertainment and hospitality facilities. The vision for Bangalore Airport City is to become a sustainable, smart, and world-class urban hub.

    'Bengalureans can soon reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 mins': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

    The Business Park will span 17.7 acres and include four blocks, each covering 0.5 million square feet. A key feature of the park is its biophilic design, incorporating urban forests, lush gardens, and green balconies to create an attractive environment for business activities.

    Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO of BACL emphasized Bengaluru's rising status as the GCC capital of the world, particularly in sectors like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Automotive, and Aerospace. He noted that Bengaluru is home to 36% of India’s Global Competence Centers (GCCs). Munukutla further highlighted that the 2 million square feet business park will offer numerous networking opportunities, advanced infrastructure, and world-class amenities.

    "Our project aligns perfectly with Karnataka's GCC policy, aiming to make Bengaluru a global business hub. Over 52% of the airport city's development will be dedicated to business parks, fostering innovation and collaboration," he added.

    'Manyata Tech Falls': Video of rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru's iconic tech park stuns internet (WATCH)

    One of the standout features of the project is its close proximity to the upcoming Airport West Metro station, which will provide swift and eco-friendly connectivity to Bengaluru's city centre. This is expected to significantly enhance accessibility for both employees and visitors.

    Bangalore Airport City is also being designed as a high-tech hub, with plans for 3D printing institutes, advanced technology centres, and central kitchens. In addition, entertainment and hospitality destinations are set to flourish, with the city set to host India's first concert arena, along with convention and exhibition centres. The area will also offer 5,200 hotel rooms, with the Taj Bangalore already operational and a 775-room combo hotel (Vivanta & Ginger) under construction.

    The city’s infrastructure is also built on sustainability principles, with the entire campus being energy-neutral and constructed using renewable resources. The project has earned the IGBC’s Green Cities Platinum certification, further bolstered by large-scale rainwater harvesting initiatives aimed at meeting the city's water needs in line with global sustainable development goals.

    'Can we send rainwater back to sky?', HM G Parameshwar's remarks draw criticism as rainfall lashes Bengaluru

    Additionally, the education and healthcare sectors in Bangalore Airport City are being developed on a large scale, with major international organizations setting up facilities like a Life Sciences Park. This park will support the state's healthcare and educational infrastructure. Moreover, institutions such as BIAL Academy and Air India Academy are preparing the next generation of aviation and hospitality professionals.

    Bangalore Airport City exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to urban development, integrating sustainability, innovation, and connectivity. Positioned at the core of Bengaluru’s economic expansion, Kempegowda International Airport is one of the fastest-growing airports globally, handling 37.5 million passengers last year. Its capacity is expected to reach 90 million passengers by 2030. The city's skilled workforce, especially in aerospace, will further benefit industry leaders like Airbus and Boeing, cementing Bengaluru’s role as a major global business and manufacturing hub.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta lays off employees across platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram and more gcw

    Meta lays off employees across platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram and more

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru Check out latest prices of 22k 24k gold here on October 17 2024 vkp

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru? Check out latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here on October 17, 2024

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 16, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 16, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Fresh petrol, diesel prices today, October 16, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Fresh petrol, diesel prices today, October 16, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks ATG

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

    Diwali 2024 When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars RBA

    When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna gcw

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES]

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon