Nearly nine tonnes of garbage were cleared from Bengaluru’s city roads after New Year celebrations. Civic workers cleaned MG Road, Brigade Road and nearby areas, removing liquor bottles, plastic waste and other debris by Thursday morning.

The morning after New Year celebrations in the city’s central business districts saw civic authorities launch a massive cleanup operation, removing nearly nine tonnes of garbage from major roads and surrounding areas. Waste strewn across MG Road, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, and nearby stretches included liquor bottles, footwear, discarded clothes, food plates, plastic waste, and cigarette butts left behind by revellers who ushered in the New Year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Massive Cleanup Operation After New Year Celebrations

New Year celebrations were held in full swing on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Mark’s Road, Indiranagar, and Residency Road, with revellers dispersing around 3 am. Soon after, municipal workers, officials, and staff of the Central City Corporation commenced an extensive cleanup drive.

By 8 am, the roads were cleared of liquor bottles, slippers, shoes, clothes, food waste, plastic items, and cigarette butts. Around nine tonnes of garbage were collected and transported using auto tippers and compactors, following which roads and footpaths were washed thoroughly with water.

According to Central City Corporation officials, 110 municipal workers, three junior health inspectors, 10 auto tippers, and three pressure jet water-cleaning machines were deployed for the operation.

250 Kg of Liquor Bottles Cleared in Koramangala

In Koramangala, a large number of young men and women gathered along the stretch from Sukh Sagar Hotel to Empire Hotel, covering nearly two kilometres. Officials from the South City Corporation stated that around one tonne of garbage was removed from the area, including 250 kg of liquor bottles, water bottles, and nearly 200 kg of wet waste.

Disappointment Over Restrictions on MG Road

Following the stampede incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium, police imposed strict restrictions on MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street. As a result, many claimed that fewer people turned up for New Year celebrations in these areas compared to previous years.

Several social media users expressed disappointment, alleging that police restrictions prevented people from fully participating in the celebrations.

Barricades and One-Way Movement Cause Confusion

Barricades were erected along MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street, and people were not permitted to stand still. Once they entered these stretches, they were required to walk nearly three kilometres to exit, causing confusion among the public.

Due to the lack of a proper entry and exit system, movement was restricted to one direction. There were also allegations that police denied entry to some people. Netizens questioned the purpose of visiting these roads under such conditions, with many stating that the experience felt more like visiting a fair than celebrating the New Year, unlike last year.

Social Media Users Troll New Year Experience

Several users shared videos of MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street on social media, trolling the experience and comparing it to a fair rather than a festive New Year celebration.