    Bengaluru: 4-year-old charred to death in apartment fire allegedly due to short circuit in RT Nagar

    A four-year-old child named Anup lost their life in a tragic fire caused by a short circuit in an apartment in Bengaluru's RT Nagar area. Anup's parents, Pooran Khandak and Lakshmi, originally from Nepal, were both employed in the apartment complex. The fire occurred while Anup was asleep, and despite efforts by firefighters, the child tragically perished.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    A four-year-old child lost his life in a devastating fire caused by a short circuit in an apartment in Bengaluru's RT Nagar area. The incident unfolded in an apartment located in Sultan Palya under the jurisdiction of the RT Nagar police station.

    The young victim, identified as Anup, was one of the two children of Pooran Khandak and his wife Lakshmi, originally hailing from Nepal. The couple had moved to the city a few years ago in search of better opportunities. Khandak, employed as a security guard in the very apartment complex where the tragedy struck, and his wife, who worked as a housekeeper within the same premises, were residing in a house provided on the ground floor.

    The family was also allotted a small room on the fourth floor of the apartment building. On the unfortunate day of the incident, like any other afternoon, Anup was put to bed by her parents, and the door was locked as they stepped out for work.

    Tragically, a short circuit occurred while the child was asleep, leading to a fire in that room. The parents, upon returning from their respective jobs, were met with the devastating reality of their child's demise. Immediate efforts were made to alert the authorities, and the fire brigade was summoned.

    Despite the prompt response of the firefighters, the flames had already claimed the life of the child before they could be extinguished.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
