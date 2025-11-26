A Bengaluru resident has taken to social media to highlight the harrowing ordeal of his 70-plus grandmother, who has been stranded at Doha Airport for hours amid massive global flight disruptions triggered by a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.

A Bengaluru resident has taken to social media to highlight the harrowing ordeal of his 70-plus grandmother, who has been stranded for over 24 hours at Doha’s Hamad International Airport amid massive global flight disruptions triggered by a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.

Saswat Biswas, known on X as Takezo (@TakezoInTheWind), posted a desperate plea tagging Air India. “Hi @airindia, my grandmother was scheduled to take AI2284 but is stuck in Doha airport. No arrangements have been made by Air India ground staff — no hotel, no exit permission. IT HAS BEEN over 14 hours. My grandmother is 70+ and her medicines are in the check-in bag. Please help,” he wrote.

The chaos began after Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano triggered massive plumes of ash, drifting across the Red Sea. Satellite imagery revealed thick ash clouds blanketing crucial aviation corridors, compelling airlines across continents to ground or reroute their aircraft to avert catastrophic flying conditions.

Air India, grappling with the fallout, has cancelled 13 flights since Monday alone, drawing furious and anxious responses from stranded passengers. Among them was Biswas’s grandmother, who was en route to Kolkata via Delhi after spending two months in Doha with her son and daughter-in-law.

But the abrupt cancellation trapped her inside the airport as her visa expired barring her from stepping outside for accommodation or assistance.

While Air India announced that hotel arrangements were being made for affected flyers, airline officials conceded that Doha hotel rooms were fully booked due to an ongoing soccer championship, leaving no space to house stranded travellers.

Passengers, instead, were offered lounge access, meals, and refreshments. However, according to Biswas, the lounges were already overflowing with distressed flyers. “My grandmom is making do with whatever public seats are available in Hamad International Airport,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that her critical medication remained locked inside her checked-in luggage.

Like hundreds of others on the grounded AI 2284 Doha–Delhi route, she had completed check-in formalities on Monday evening. After nearly 27 hours of limbo and uncertainty, Air India finally confirmed a rescheduled departure for 1 am local time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at Delhi Airport alone, seven international flights were cancelled and over ten delayed as authorities closely monitor global advisories and satellite data. Officials say normal operations will resume only once atmospheric conditions stabilise.