Bengaluru: 19-year-old painter follows 55-year-old from bar, rapes and kills her

A 19-year-old painter, Sachin alias Kiran, was arrested by Amruthahalli police for allegedly raping and killing a 55-year-old woman in Varadaraju Layout. The victim, a native of north Karnataka and a housekeeper in hotels, was found dead in an under-construction building.

Police in Bengaluru's Amruthahalli locality arrested a 19-year-old painter, identified as Sachin alias Kiran, on charges of allegedly raping and murdering a 55-year-old woman. The incident took place in Varadaraju Layout 8th Cross, where the victim, a native of north Karnataka and employed as a housekeeper in local hotels, was found lifeless and unclothed on the ground floor of an under-construction building.

The discovery of the woman's body occurred around 8:30 am on Wednesday when labourers noticed her and promptly informed the authorities. Upon inspection, it was evident that the woman had sustained injuries across her body, including her private areas. In response, police promptly reviewed CCTV footage from nearby buildings, which implicated Sachin.

Sachin, a resident of the Labour Shed in MCECHS Layout near Agrahara, originally hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was apprehended by authorities in Hebbal while attempting to board a BMTC bus headed to Yeshwantpur, with intentions of escaping to Uttar Pradesh via train.

Upon detention, Sachin was subjected to questioning, during which he purportedly confessed to the crime.

According to Sachin's account to law enforcement, he encountered the victim alone in a bar around 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Following her exit from the bar, he trailed her to the under-construction building, where he proceeded to attack and sexually assault her. In an attempt to silence her, Sachin allegedly pressed her neck forcefully, resulting in her losing consciousness. It is suspected that she succumbed to smothering, although awaiting confirmation from the autopsy report.

Authorities have indicated their intention to further investigate Sachin's involvement in the crime, with plans to seek his remand following his appearance in court.

Also Read: Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

Also Read: Gurumurthy's Take: The Significance of the 2024 Elections