Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya flagged a BMRCL calculation error that caused an unjustified Namma Metro fare hike. He stated the mistake led to commuters overpaying by ₹150 crore and urged for immediate rectification of the flawed fixation.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya today raised serious concerns regarding the exorbitant fare hike implemented by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). During a review meeting held earlier today, Surya pointed out a major calculation error made by BMRCL in determining the base year for maintenance and administrative costs, which forms the foundation of the Fare Fixation Committee's report.

MP Highlights 'Unjustified' Financial Burden on Commuters

He pointed out that instead of considering the Maintenance and Administration cost of 2017-18, the BMRCL, while requesting a hike before the FFC, calculated the M&A Cost pertaining to 2016-17. This incorrect computation has led to an unjustified increase in fares, resulting in commuters paying an estimated ₹150 crore in excess since the fare revision.

He also pointed out that, even though the average fare increase remained at 51.5%, the most common journeys undertaken by commuters (falling within the 8-15 kms slab) have seen an unjustified hike of close to 70%. The same journeys in the Metros of Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Nagpur cost approximately half the ticket price of Namma Metro.

Calls for Rectification and Clarification

The MP has urged the BMRCL to immediately rectify the fare fixation anomalies and ensure that commuters are not burdened by flawed calculations. He also sought a detailed clarification from BMRCL on how the error occurred and whether any corrective measures have been initiated.

BMRCL officials assured the MP that a formal response on the issue will be shared shortly.

Surya reiterated that public transport must remain affordable, transparent, and accountable, and that such lapses erode public confidence in vital urban mobility systems, such as Namma Metro. (ANI)