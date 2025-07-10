BBMP plans to spend ₹2.8 crore to feed biryani-style meals to 5,000 street dogs daily in Bengaluru. The initiative includes nutritious food like rice, chicken, and vegetables, sparking public debate over priorities and spending.

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind move in India, the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are planning to provide daily meals to street dogs. A tender has already been floated to implement the ₹2.8 crore project, which includes feeding nutritious biryani-style meals to thousands of strays across the city.

Detailed meal plan for street dogs

According to the tender, the BBMP plans to supply 367 grams of chicken rice per dog daily, at a cost of ₹22.42 per dog. The daily meal is designed by experts to meet a 750-calorie nutritional requirement and will include:

100 grams of rice (carbohydrates)

150 grams of chicken (protein)

10 grams of oil (fat)

100 grams of vegetables (vitamins)

5 grams of salt and 2.5 grams of turmeric (minerals and antiseptic)

Meals to be distributed in all 8 BBMP zones

The initial phase will cover 5,000 street dogs in eight BBMP zones, with 600 to 700 dogs fed per day. The BBMP plans to identify 125 feeding locations citywide, and private organisations have been invited through tenders to deliver food to these locations daily.

Project raises questions amid public outrage

While Bengaluru struggles with basic infrastructure issues such as poor roads, water scarcity, and inadequate housing, this move has drawn significant criticism from citizens and civic bodies. With an estimated 2.80 lakh street dogs in the city, many are questioning why only 5,000 dogs will benefit and whether this is an effective use of public funds.

Public debates: humanity vs. misplaced priorities

The decision has ignited heated debate on social media and in the public sphere. Critics argue that while thousands of people in the city lack basic amenities, the government is prioritising feeding dogs chicken biryani. Comments like “People don’t have food, but dogs get chicken biryani” have gone viral, with many branding the initiative as misguided populism and a misuse of taxpayer money.