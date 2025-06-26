BBMP has launched a dedicated helpline for Bengaluru residents to report dry or dangerous trees. This move aims to enhance public safety during the monsoon. Citizens can now alert forest officials in their zone for prompt action.

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated action to remove dry trees and hazardous branches across the city. To ensure public safety, BBMP has introduced a toll-free helpline, 1533, for citizens to report such issues, according to the BBMP Commissioner.

Zonal contacts of forest officials released

To expedite response and ensure area-wise coordination, BBMP has shared contact details of Forest Department officials assigned to each constituency within the city’s eight administrative zones:

1. West Zone:

Rajajinagar, Govindarajanagar, Malleshwaram constituencies: Sudarshan, In-charge Zonal Forest Officer – 9480683341 – Mahalakshmi Layout, Gandhinagar, Chamarajpet constituencies: Rajesh – 9449175978

2. East Zone:

Shantinagar, C.V. Raman Nagar, Pulakeshinagar constituencies: Nagendra, In-charge Zonal Forest Officer – 9113530344; Shivajinagar, Hebbal, Sarvagna Nagar constituencies: Shivanna, Deputy Zonal Forest Officer – 9164597895.

3. South Zone:

Basavanagudi, Vijayanagar, Padmanabhanagar constituencies: Chandrappa V, In-charge Zonal Forest Officer – 9480683655; Chickpet and Jayanagar constituencies: B.B. Meti, Deputy Zonal Forest Officer – 9740576919

-BTM Layout constituency: Harish H.R, Deputy Zonal Forest Officer - 7676165253

4. Dasarahalli Zone:

Dasarahalli constituency: Rajappa K.N, In-charge Zonal Forest Officer - 9448234928

5. Bommanahalli Zone:

Bommanahalli, Bengaluru South constituencies: Narendra Babu, In-charge Zonal Forest Officer – 9480685399

- Bommanahalli, Anekal constituencies: Vinay, Deputy Zonal Forest Officer - 7760933913

6. Yelahanka Zone:

Yelahanka constituency: Devaraj – 9964530649

Byatarayanapura constituency: Mutturaj K.P, Deputy Zonal Forest Officer - 9483139438

7. R.R. Nagar Zone:

R.R. Nagar constituency: Ravindranath, In-charge Zonal Forest Officer – 6361903330

Yeshwanthpur constituency: Jagadish, Deputy Zonal Forest Officer - 9880516322

8. Mahadevapura Zone:

Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram constituencies: Chidanand, In-charge Zonal Forest Officer - 9480685541

Citizens can directly contact the officials for their respective constituencies to file complaints. The BBMP is committed to taking prompt action for public safety, the commissioner stated.